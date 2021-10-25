the prefect of Martinique plies

The prefecture of Martinique lodged a complaint on Monday, October 25, 2021 against “threats and messages of incitement to hatred aimed in particular at caregivers”. Facts which would have taken place during the day during a demonstration in the streets of Fort-de-France.

Stanislas Cazelles, the prefect of Martinique filed a complaint. In a press release, he denounces “the threats and messages of incitement to hatred aimed in particular at caregivers”.

“The reported facts were transmitted to the prosecution under article 40 of the code of criminal procedure” according to the terms of the prefecture.

The words in question were said to have been made during the demonstration on Monday, October 25, 2021 in the streets of Fort-de-France. A parade during which a coffin decorated with a goat’s head was placed in front of the prefecture.











Coffin near the prefecture of Fort-de-France.

•



© RS

This complaint is also motivated by other factors, in particular the taking to part of the vaccinated caregivers Friday, October 22, 2021. The latter demonstrated against the pressure undergone by the unvaccinated caregivers. Many videos of the scene had caused waves of hatred on social networks.