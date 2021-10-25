The Prix Femina 2021 rewards Clara Dupont-Monod for her novel “To adapt”

They were only five in the running. It is finally the novelist Clara Dupont-Monod who wins the Prix Femina 2021, for her novel Adapt (Stock). THEhe exclusively female jury chose this winner in the eighth round, with six votes, against five for Thomas B. Reverdy for Climax (Flammarion). 48-year-old editor and journalist, Clara Dupont-Monod won the Landerneau Readers Prize for this fiction on the arrival of a disabled child to siblings.

On October 13, Clara Dupont-Monod (Adapt, Stock), Jean-Baptiste Del Amo (The son of the man, Gallimard), Thomas B. Reverdy (Climax, Flammarion), Nina Bouraoui (Satisfaction, JC Lattès) and Mohamed Mbougar Sarr (The Most Secret Memory of men, Philippe Rey) were the last finalists still in the race. At the end of September, the jury had ruled out those of Abel Quentin and Christine Angot.

As for foreign novels, Ahmet Altan wins the prize. The last authors still selected were Ahmet Altan (Mrs Hayat, South Acts, Turkey), Jan Carson (The Fire Throwers, Sabine Wespieser, United Kingdom), Daniel Loedel, (Hades, Argentina, La Croisée, United States) Joyce Maynard (Where happy people lived, Philippe Rey, United States) and Leonardo Padura (Dust in the wind, Métailié, Cuba).





At last, the prize for the essay was awarded to Annie Cohen-Solal for (A stranger named Picasso, Fayard). Pamid the selected trials, the jurors had to choose between Frédéric Gros (Shame is a revolutionary feeling, Albin Michel), Claude Habib (The Trans Question, Gallimard), Arthur Lochmann (Touch the vertigo, Flammarion), Amos Reichman (Jacques Schiffrin, a publisher in exile, Seuil) and Perrine Simon-Nahum (Modern unreason, The Observatory).

The Femina des Lycéens will be unveiled on December 2.