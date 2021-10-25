The region threatens to no longer pay SNCF if the TER service is not restored

The bickering between the Hauts-de-France region and the SNCF on the subject of TER are so recurrent that it could be the subject of a soap opera. A new milestone was crossed on Monday when the vice-president in charge of transport, Franck Dhersin, threatened the carrier to suspend payments, for lack of a rapid “recovery of the situation”.

Whether by email or on social networks, we often see exasperated messages from users of the TER network in Hauts-de-France. The frequent remonstrances of the principal, the region, towards the transporter, the SNCF, are therefore not based on nothing. The main complaints are, “delays and cancellations of recurring trains for unavailability of equipment or staff,” said Franck Dhersin, in a press release.

Still more trains canceled

It even seems that things have gotten worse. Still according to data provided by the region, the rate of train suppression “jumped in 2021 […] compared to the levels observed in 2019 ”. We are told of “50% more in the first semester and nearly three times more since the start of the school year in September”. A state of affairs that SNCF cannot deny, the ceiling of penalties for train cancellations, set at 1.8 million euros, having already been reached in June.





For the ordering party, the last straw was the announcement made by SNCF last Wednesday of a “reduction of around 8% in the supply of TER Hauts-de-France trains during the holidays of All Saints’ Day ”. In its message to the press to disseminate the news, SNCF had not justified this decision.

“Disguised” deletions

Suddenly, the community decided to show the muscles. The region first asks the SNCF to “immediately lift the ceiling of penalties for canceled trains”. She believes that the dysfunctions are not paid at the “fair price”. To this compensation system, the region wants to add the deprogramming of trains which are, for it, a “disguised means of normalizing cancellations”.

And as the regional authority has no other means of pressure than the wallet, an ultimatum has been asked: if the SNCF does not restore the situation by mid-November, the Hauts-de-France reserves the right to the right to “suspend payments due to the operator”. Contacted about this measure, SNCF has not yet followed up.