The rogue-lite who plays with sanity returns – indie games of the week

Like every week, independent video games have some good surprises in store, with very different artistic directions and genres. And as usual, we’ve found some titles for you that deserve your attention. On the program: relaxation far from the city, an adventure game only with cards and the sequel to a very special rogue-lite. Here are the games for this week.

Darkest Dungeon 2

After the excellent tactical game Darkest Dungeon (which had marked the spirits thanks to its dark universe and its original mechanics, where you had to manage the mental problems of your team), the series is back with Darkest Dungeon 2. While taking up what made the success of the first opus, the developers of Red Hook explained that they wanted to create a different experience.. For example, the battles will leave less room for randomness, with the possibility of seeing enemy actions to come. Above all, a special emphasis has been placed on the relationships between heroes (they can interact with each other or react to your decision-making), always taking into account the stress of the group. The structure will be closer to the rogue-lite, with five stages and several routes to choose from. Without forgetting the famous dungeons.

Release date : October 26, 2021 (early access)

(early access) Platforms: Pc (Epic Games Store)

Moonglow Bay

With the soundtrack Lena Raine, whose popularity has exploded thanks to her work on Celeste, Moonglow Bay describes itself as a “relaxing fishing game”. You play as a keen on the line and the fish, beginner, but who strives to keep his business afloat.. It will be possible to play solo or with a friend in a local coop, cook the catch of the day then “Sell a variety of recipes to improve your shop, gear and fishing boat” as explained on the Steam page. But you can also explore with your boat, set traps, cast nets, document hundreds of marine animals. In short, a lot of possibilities for a game that promises to be feel-good, with a colorful artistic direction while “voxel”, like the very nice The Touryst. To watch closely.

Release date : October 26, 2021

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series (included Game Pass)

The Unliving

A rogue-lite / RPG action game seen from above, The Unliving is coming soon to Steam early access. Its particularity: it offers a touch of strategy by reviving those who died on the battlefield. “Every fallen opponent can be revived and added to your army, to create endless legions. These creatures have their own unique abilities, like the undead priest ” explains the Steam page. But of course, the other living in front of you cling to life, and will be able to use powerful abilities to rout you. As usual with the genre, the world of The Unliving is randomly generated, and contains many artifacts. There are even bosses and a small storyline. Without forgetting the very pretty artistic direction, all in pixel art. We must admit, it makes you want.





Release date : October 26, 2021 (early access)

(early access) Platforms: Pc (Steam)

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

New game from Yoko Taro, creator of the saga Deny, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is a rather special RPG, because absolutely everything (dialogue, combat, exploration) is told through cards. Everything takes place in a world where “swords, witchcraft are commonplace”. You play as a self-proclaimed hero on a mission to slay a recently awakened dragon, and your exploits will be told by a game master, in the great tradition of tabletop role-playing games. Best of all, there will be Keiichi Okabe on music and Kimihiko Fujisaka on character design, both of whom worked on Nier. As it stands, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is still quite enigmatic. It is certainly published by Square Enix but its concept, very “independent”, is out of the ordinary. Hence its presence in this selection.

Release date : 28 October 2021

Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch

Backbone

He’s already had his truffle on PC, Backbone is back on Xbox and PlayStation, with a French translation as a bonus. This is a narrative adventure where you play as Howard Lotor, a private detective raccoon. Obviously, this is not a “simple” investigation game. “Backbone mixes noir novel, offbeat science fiction, post-Soviet aesthetics (…) modern politics, works of Lynch and Kaufman and existentialist philosophy of Sartre” can we read on Steam. Just that ! So do not expect many interrogations to find the big bad, but rather a rather high linear epic. But it will still be necessary to discuss and “create deep bonds” with the characters. Characters hiding in the streets of Vancouver with absolutely sumptuous pixel art. Why not give it a try.

Release date : 28 October 2021

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series (included Game Pass; already on PC)

Sunshine Manor

In an 8-bit graphic style that is quickly reminiscent of Undertale, Sunshine Manor is a horrific RPG signed by the creators of Sunshine Camp where the player embodies the young Ada. On its Kickstarter page, we can learn that the project is also inspired by films like Friday the 13th as well as games like Zelda, Resident Evil or Silent Hill. More than betting on jump scare, Sunshine Manor places a special emphasis on tension, with among other things a hooded character who can follow you at any time, but also a whole bunch of demons on the road. Fortunately, Ada can use her psychic powers to fend off these enemies. Above all, the mansion where the game takes place changes over the course of the adventure, with new rooms opening up. “The rest is up to you to explore” explains the studio.