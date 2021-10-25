the smartphone will arrive in December 2021 with a Snapdragon 898

The wait will not be very long before discovering the new flagships of Xiaomi, since the next generation of Xiaomi 12 should be unveiled at the end of the year, in December.

According to the Ice Universe leaker, the Xiaomi 12 will be launched by the Chinese manufacturer in December 2021, exactly one year after the release of the Xiaomi Mi 11 in December 2020. Xiaomi should make the choice to unveil its smartphone in mid-December, rather than the end of December of last year.

Like the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to be the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new high-end chip, the Snapdragon 898, which will be presented in early December at the company’s annual event named Snapdragon Tech Summit. It will be an opportunity to find out what Qualcomm has in store for Android smartphones in 2022. We know in particular that the processor will use the new ARM V9 architecture, which promises up to 30% more performance compared to the Snapdragon 888.





What do we know about Xiaomi 12?

The Xiaomi 12 shouldn’t be much different from the Xiaomi Mi 11, but it will still improve on aspects that no longer came close to the competition. Indeed, we will now find a Samsung E5 LTPO OLED display with 2K definition and an adaptive refresh rate 120 Hz. The latter should consume significantly less energy than the previous generation.

On the battery side, the flagship should be powered by a 5000 mAh battery, against 4600 mAh for the Xiaomi Mi 11. It should be compatible with the 120 W wired fast charging, which would also be a significant improvement over the 50W of the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Xiaomi would continue to race for megapixels on its classic Xiaomi 12, since it would be the first to use a 200 MP camera. You will have to opt for the more expensive Xiaomi 12 Ultra, if you want a 50 MP main sensor which will be more suitable for low light shots. At the moment, it’s not clear what the smartphone will look like, but the Chinese manufacturer recently patented a device with sensors aligned vertically, as can be seen in the image above. Anyway, we should quickly find out the final design a few days before its presentation in December.