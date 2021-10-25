the soap opera of the couple Wanda-Mauro Icardi continues in songs

After having already disturbed the Argentine striker last week, the problems between Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda may again weigh on the former Inter player’s performance with PSG. The scorer’s companion could well have raised doubts about their relationship … in music.

It must be admitted, the soap opera Wanda-Mauro Icardi would have all of a Hollywood comedy if it did not have direct consequences on the performance of the PSG striker. Back in Mauricio Pochettino’s group for the Classic against OM this Sunday, Mauro Icardi has finally waxed the bench at the Vélodrome.

At the same time, his wife appeared to be living her best life at a night out with friends in Paris. And the one who remains the agent of the Argentinian striker would have even taken the opportunity to send a few messages to her husband footballer via social networks if one relies on the deductions of the newspaper Marca.

A two-way play-list

At a time when Mauro Icardi only follows two accounts on Instagram, that of Wanda Nara and that of PSG, the young woman of 34 years has chained the videos on this social network. In turn in the streets of Paris, near the Eiffel Tower or by car, Wanda Icardi has multiplied musical references.





Accompanied by Natacha Eguia, model and companion of the rugby player of Racing Juan Imhoff, and another friend, a famous Argentinian hairdresser, Kenny Palacios, Wanda Nara sang ‘Si Tú La Quieres’ (‘If you want her’, translated literally) by David Bisbal. A choice which made smile in the Spanish-speaking countries, the singer having maintained a relation with Maria Eugenia “China” Suarez… accused of being at the origin of the tensions within the couple Icardi.

History to put a little layer of it, Wanda Icardi then drew two other titles which maintain the doubt on the state of her marriage: ‘Me imaginaba tú y yo en París’ by Ingratax (translatable by’ I imagined you with me in Paris’) first before concluding with a song in reference to a toxic relationship, which would echo the one she has with Mauro Icardi.

Take out the popcorn, the soap opera between Wanda and Mauro Icardi does not seem close to end. And that could quickly become problematic for PSG and Mauricio Pochettino for the rest of the season. Unless music softens manners as the saying goes.