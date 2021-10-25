the SoC Tensor is less powerful than the A12 Bionic of the iPhone XS

The Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6 is a bit lacking in power. According to a benchmark, Google’s in-house chipset is significantly less powerful than the A12 Bionic SoC that equips the iPhone XS. In fact, the processor fails to match a chip designed by Apple three years ago.

During the presentation of the Pixel 6, Google extensively discussed the SoC Tensor of its new smartphones. This is the first time that Google has developed its own SoC. Designed with the help of Samsung, the chipset is engraved in 5nm and promises 80% higher performance than the Snapdragon 765G of the Pixel 5. It embeds two Cortex X1 at 2.8 GHZ, two Cortex A76 (less powerful than the A78) and four Cortex A55.





According to Google, the SoC Tensor focuses more on efficiency than raw performance. In fact, the chipset should not impose itself among the most powerful chips on the market. Moreover, the first benchmarks appearing on the web show that the SoC Tensor is less swift than competing chips.

Pixel 6’s SoC Tensor falls behind 3-year-old Apple chip

According to a benchmark carried out on Geekbench 5, the SoC Tensor is notably less powerful than the A12 Bionic SoC developed by Apple. Released at the end of 2018, the chip powers the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR range. On Geekbench 5, the Pixel 6 Pro climbs to 1012 in single-core and to 2760 in multi-core. For its part, the iPhone XS Max, powered by the A12 chip, climbs to 1117 in single-core and 2932 in muti-core. Announced three years ago, Apple’s old high-end smartphone manages to deliver higher raw performance than Google’s brand new flagship.

De facto, the Pixel 6 Pro, despite its high-end positioning, is less powerful than Apple’s iPhones, including previous generation models, and this, despite the presence of 12 GB of RAM. On paper, Google’s smartphones are less powerful than the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone XS. In practice, the algorithms developed by Google should compensate for the lack of pure power. We tell you more very quickly in a full test.