The Stellantis plant in Trémery is preparing the new 1.2 PureTech engine

The new 1.2 PureTech engine, Argus has been talking to you about it for quite some time. Particularly when we mention the timing belt problems of the current block, launched in 2013. During 2022, Stellantis will propose the mass production of generation 3 (known as EB Gen.3) at the Trémery site, which has been preparing since. spring 2021.



New industrial processes

Since April, manufacturing of the new engine has started in the pilot workshop and ten pre-series are produced each week with the aim of carrying out industrial validations by the R&D teams of the Stellantis group. This summer, major changes were made to series production tools, both in machining (housings and cylinder heads) and in assembly. The objective is to manufacture generations 2 and 3 of this engine on the same production line, knowing that the new engine has many specificities. The first is at the level of the distribution which will exchange the wet belt (bathed in the oil pan) for a chain. The latter does not leave good memories among owners of vehicles equipped with 1.6 THP. The second concerns injection and pollution control systems in order to meet the future Euro7 standard (January 2026). On September 30, the first “EB Turbo Gen.3” engine passed onto automated assembly lines. Other sites will also produce it, such as Douvrin (in Hauts-de-France) and the Opel plant in Tychy in Poland.







Launch date and on which vehicles?

The arrival of this new engine also marks the arrival of light hybridization in the former PSA group, which will take two forms. Depending on the vehicle, the 1.2 PureTech Turbo will be associated with an alternator-starter on manual gearbox versions. At the start of 2023, it will be coupled to the unprecedented e-DCT automatic transmission (electrified 7-speed double clutch) manufactured at the Metz site as part of the joint venture with Punch Powertrain.

In line with industrial logic, the new 1.2 PureTech will be introduced during the launch of new vehicles and restyling. This will be the case for the new Citroën C3 (CC21) in 2023 as well as the restyled Peugeot 208, 2008 and 508, 308, 3008 III and 4008, that same year. Ditto also for the new DS4 and Opel Astra. The 1.2 PureTech will also pass under the hood of the cousins ​​of the Stellantis group. In particular, the urban SUVs that will be produced in the FCA plant in Tychy in Poland, namely the baby Jeep Renegade and the new Fiat 500X whose production will begin in December 2022 and April 2023 respectively.

