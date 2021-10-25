Thierry Henry unveils one of his favorites in Ligue 1

Despite the defeat of Olympique Lyonnais on the lawn of OGC Nice at the very end of the game (3-2), Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta was still decisive for Les Gones, delivering the last pass on Houssem’s goal. Aouar in the second half. The former Milanese climbed as one of the best players in the championship, with 5 goals scored and 3 assists delivered in all competitions. Statistics and technical qualities that impress the former French international and 1998 world champion Thierry Henry, now consultant for Prime Video Sport.





“It’s early but frankly what he’s doing… We talked about it after his match at the Parc des Princes. Yes, I like dribbling and blind passes, but what I like is his desire, his activity, his dedication, his commitment, enthusiastic Thierry Henry. In general, this is not the case with all Brazilians. A player who is thin is a little harder to replace or he puts himself less at the service of the team when he does not have the ball. What impresses me with this player is that he does both with a smile. He defends and attacks with a smile. For me, that’s why we can already talk about one of the best players in the championship ”, he said after the meeting on Sunday afternoon.