This 17-inch gaming laptop with RTX 3070 loses 580 €

Offers on gaming laptops are legion (no pun intended), but specials on 17-inch machines are rare. Today, we found one that we think is very interesting: the Lenovo Legion 5 17ACH6H equipped with an RTX 3070, a Ryzen 7 and a 17-inch 144 Hz screen takes advantage of a 26% discount at Darty!

We will come back to all the characteristics of the machine later. In the meantime, we can assure you that € 1,679.99 for a model in this range is more than adequate. The Legion 5 was released relatively recently at a price of € 2,199.99 and it looks like a high-end machine.. First of all, we retain its famous graphics card: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with a 130W TGP.

The 26% reduction offered by Darty during this flash sale results in a price reduction of 580 €. A pretty good deal.

Buy the Lenovo Legion 5 at 1619 € at Darty

The characteristics of the LENOVO Legion 5 17ACH6H: Ryzen 7, RTX 3070, SSD …

Let’s start with the obvious: the RTX 3070. The Legion line of laptops are known to have a very good TGP (read “total graphics power”). Basically, thanks to its 130W of TGP, thethe famous graphics card out of stock everywhere is being used at full power. In 1920 x 1080 pixels, you can therefore fully enjoy any video game, even the most demanding. Recent and fashionable technologies like the ray-tracing !

After the graphics card, it is the processor that should interest you the most. On this model, it is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H clocked at 3.2 GHz base frequency (up to 4.4 GHz in boost mode). Eight cores, 16 MB of DDR4 RAM… in short, you have it under the hood. Normally, you shouldn’t experience any fluidity issues.





As for the screen, you guessed it, this is probably the biggest strength of this model. Other similar laptops are priced around the same price, but one thing sets the Legion 5 17ACH6H apart from its competition: the screen size. 17.3 inch, Full HD resolution sufficient for this size and 144 Hz (to you the games in 120 FPS). A 17 ” screen allows for nice comfort, but you’re going to have to sacrifice a bit of portability. Logic.

There remains the SSD. Like any good self-respecting gaming PC, the Lenovo Legion 5 is equipped with a NVMe SSD, the fastest storage technology on the market. Your data transfers but also your loading times are considerably reduced. If the basic 500 GB are not enough for you (and we understand you, the games are becoming more and more greedy), it is possible to easily add a little memory by placing a new SSD in the PC. Two very good models from Western Digital are currently on sale on Amazon. The first, extremely fast, is the

1TB WD_BLACK SN750 SE sold for € 112.99 instead of € 202.99. The second is a little cheaper but also a little slower, it is the

1 TB WD Blue SN550 also sold for € 81.99.

The PC is sold with Windows 10 but it is obviously compatible with the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 11. For the rest, there is a fairly standard connection, a 720p webcam and 4 pretty speakers from Harman / Kardon. But hey, you’re mainly going to play with headphones, right?

Buy the Lenovo Legion 5 at 1619 € at Darty