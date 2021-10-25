This company offers unlimited sick leave without proof to its employees

A Montreal advertising agency has introduced a very flexible sick leave program for its employees. Its president assures that he has never observed any abuse.

“We introduced a program of unlimited sick leave without justification. We have NEVER seen abuse, delay in our work or anything negative.”

In a post on the professional social network LinkedIn, Charles Davignon says he is very satisfied with his human resources policy, to say the least original. The founder of Antilope, a young Montreal-based agency specializing in online advertising, allows his seven employees to take as much sick leave as they want.

No proof is required, no count of the days taken is made. An employee can leave his post for several days if he feels the need to do so without providing any proof whatsoever and without loss of salary. These days are added to the four weeks of annual vacation offered by the company to its employees.

The president of the Antilope advertising agency in Montreal. © LinkedIn

According to the boss of the small structure, no abuse was noted.





“If he feels mentally or physically overwhelmed, he stops for a day or two. He will be more effective on his return,” said Charles Davignon in Le Parisien.

The boss specifies all the same that in the event of a break of several days, the employee is directed towards a real sick leave. It is therefore a “leave intended to prevent disease”, he specifies to distinguish it from the days of unlimited leave as proposed by some American companies. But he did not find any abuse. “A few days taken here and there,” he says in Le Parisien.

Despite everything, an HR policy was very accommodating, thanks to which the company would not experience recruitment difficulties.

“It’s been years that there are more open positions than candidates to fill them. And it got worse, says the young CEO in his LinkedIn post. Some companies are really short of candidates, or can not afford to be fairly competitive in the market. But many others just have a working environment and management that date back to the 80s. “

No controlled schedules

According to him, offering a better working environment is the only solution to attract and retain employees. Beyond discretionary sick leave, the boss of Antelope specifies that he does not control the schedules and lets his employees express themselves.

The lack of schedules “has completely eliminated the moments of false productivity; when it is 4:45 pm and you twiddle your thumbs for 15 minutes, while waiting to flee the office”, indicates Charles Davignon.



If he invites companies to offer a work environment more adapted to meet recruitment difficulties, the Canadian boss is however aware that his example may not be transposable everywhere, especially in large structures.