This flying car arrives in 2024

HT Aero, the subsidiary of electric car maker XPeng, has unveiled a crazy flying car concept. This supercar with rotors could take on both the road and the air as early as 2024.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] The AeroMobil flying car soon available for sale The dream of the flying car is coming true thanks to the Slovak company AeroMobil, which exhibited the latest version of its futuristic vehicle at the VivaTech world innovation fair in Paris from May 16 to 18. The new model innovates a little compared to the previous one, which we are shown here in video.

Here’s a pretty crazy flying car concept. It comes to combine a supercar electric, reminiscent of a Bugatti, with two folding arms carrying propeller motors to fly. This concept is being developed by the subsidiary HT Chinese company aero Xpeng. This parent company is a manufacturer of electric vehicles seeking to position itself in the niche of You’re here, but with cheaper and more autonomous cars.





Xpeng would have sold 50,000 vehicles for this year alone. Its subsidiary already has the ambition to make it run and fly from 2024. HT Aero is not at its first attempt. The subsidiary is also working on a aircraft called X2. This is a quadcopter similar to the Ehang taxi and can carry two people to one speed 130 km / h for 35 minutes.

Here is a picture of the concept of a flying supercar that HT Aero intends to market within three years. © HT Aero

An ambitious concept

This time, HT Aero goes much further by mixing a real racing car electric with a aircraft able to operate at low altitude. The vehicle relies on theair thanks to its two pillars with large rotors. These can tilt independently, just like on the famous V-22 Osprey by Boeing-Bell. It remains to be seen what the flight performance will be, since such an electric vehicle should weigh very heavy. The autonomy could therefore be quite limited. Another concern too, with only two rotors, the failure of one of them would have disastrous consequences.

Despite these constraints, HT Aero believes in it and therefore intends to fly and drive its racy car within three years. And the builder would be wrong not to believe it, since he managed to collect half a billion dollars to implement this crazy project!