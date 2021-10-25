this player reaches level 60 without shedding a drop of blood

While some players from New World use cheats and bugs to develop their character, a more honest player has decided to achieve it in another, more inventive way.

Bugs, cheats and feat

New World, Amazon’s MMORPG has alternated hot and cold since its release on September 28. Amazon recently launched a ban on certain players. Indeed, since Update 1.0.3 which introduced server transfers, several players have been the target of an error message: “Character_Persist_Failure”. Concerned with this error, these players discovered that if they sent gold to another player, logged out, and then logged in again, the lost gold would magically come back. Faced with this, Amazon had reacted.

Another black point, a bug allowing players to become simply invincible. An exploit publicized a few days ago which enraged the players. The community as well as popular streamers are calling on the developers to implement an emergency fix. What Amazon retorted:

Some players in this small group transferred gold or items while their character was affected. All these transactions are recorded in our database. We are currently reviewing them, and all players who deliberately use this practice to gain an advantage will be banned.

Earlier this month, we told you about the bots that were swarming the game’s servers. These AI-controlled bots are primarily intended for fishing. Thus, the bodies of water are plagued by these non-human players who aim to catch all the rare fish, preventing real players from benefiting from these resources.





Peaceful man

We know that as in any good MMO that respects itself, the collection of resources, the farming where pvp fights are crucial to develop your character. Using bugs or cheating are unfortunately effective ways to achieve this. However, a player has found an ingenious way to raise his character without resorting to any exploit or cheating.

Indeed, the latter has found a way to” reach level 60 without killing any enemies. This Reddit user by the name of liventilde has decided to raise its statistics in commercial and craft skills. He shared his exploits on Reddit, where we can for example see high levels in the categories of cooking, weaving, fishing and even woodworking. Conversely, his stats in weapon mastery do not exceed level 1. An achievement hailed by some in the comments.

Complete the game without killing, joining a party or faction, or even equipping a weapon. Sometimes tedious, but above all cathartic. I recommend.

If combat is an essential component in New World, and MMOs in general, exploring, crafting, and collecting allows for a different take on the game, and can greatly reward players. New World is the proof through the performances of liventilde.