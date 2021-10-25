this series with vikings will not have the right to a last season, but offers a nice surprise for the fans

In October 2015, the very first episodes of a series which subsequently met with significant critical success with the public were broadcast for the first time. Inspired by historical novels Saxon Stories by British author Bernard Cornwell, this series is called The Last Kingdom and currently has four seasons to his name. Broadcast by the BBC and then exclusively by Netflix since its third season, it was to end at the end of the year 2021 with season 5. But in the series and film industry, we are never safe from a surprise.

The Last Kingdom : a farewell scheduled for season 5

The first season of The Last Kingdom already six years ago, while the fourth, the latest, has been available for streaming on Netflix since April 2020. During these five years, the historical series following in the footsteps of the Vikings has met with real critical success, both with the specialized press and with spectators. A new season is therefore quite logically announced a few months later, in summer 2020. And if it will be well broadcast before the end of the year on the SVOD platform, fans learned some very bad news earlier this year.

At the end of April, Netflix formalizes the cancellation of the series after its fifth season. As a reminder, the latter will work, for ten episodes, to adapt the ninth and tenth novels by Bernard Cornwell, The Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. And the most frustrating thing, for aficionados of the series, is thatno reason has been communicated by Netflix for this cancellation, although we can imagine that the firm deemed the income generated too unprofitable. Sorrowful fans, stand up: Alexander Dreymon, Uthred’s performer, has news for you.





A film to come: Simple rab, or conclusion in due form?

As her filming wrapped up in early summer, theSeason 5 is still in production and no specific date has been announced: we just know that it will be broadcast on Netflix by the end of the year or, at the latest, in the first quarter of 2022. But it is totally unexpected that the interpreter of Uthred took advantage of London MCM Comic Con to announce that a film was currently in preparation! And imagine that this one is not a small hobby of the directors which will bring together only a few famous faces of the series. Netflix is ​​behind the project and announced that “many characters will return to his side [ceux de Uthred, ndlr] and new faces will be introduced “.

A major project therefore, which will definitely conclude the adventures of characters loved – or not – fans for several years. Filming should start at the start of 2022, shortly after the show’s final season went live. This feature film The Last Kingdom should last about two hours and be self-sufficient, which should reassure non-connoisseurs who would like to be tempted by the adventure. Season 5 will conclude the series as it should, and the film will have its own story arc.

The producer of the series nevertheless wishes to reassure the fans, this feature film will indeed have a reason to exist and will not simply be an opportunity to offer fan-service:

Although Season 5 completely wraps up the series, there was always one more story we wanted to tell. With the brilliant support of Netflix and the continued appetite of fans to see more, we just couldn’t resist one last trip. Nigel Marchant

We can’t wait to see the result!