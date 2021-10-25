three abandoned children found with their brother’s corpse in an apartment

The oldest child, a 15-year-old, told police his 9-year-old brother had been dead a year ago.

Three children were discovered “abandoned” for months by their parents Sunday in Houston in the state of Texas in the United States, in an apartment where the skeleton of a fourth child was also located, announced Monday the local sheriff.

Parents absent “for several months”

The police added that they had found the mother of the children and her companion on Sunday evening. At this point in the investigation, police believe the parents “had not lived in the apartment for several months,” tweeted the Harris County Sheriff, which includes Houston.





He is the oldest of the three children, a 15-year-old teenager, who warned the police “that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and that his body was in the room near his,” detailed Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Children discovered “in deplorable conditions”

The situation is “horrible, tragic” for these three children who “lived in rather deplorable conditions”, added the sheriff during a press conference.

The eldest “was doing his best to take care of others”, his two little brothers aged 7 and 10, he added.

But the two youngest “appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury.” The three children were taken to hospital for examination and treatment. The investigation, entrusted to the criminal police and the unit in charge of child abuse, is still ongoing, said Ed Gonzalez.