More

    three abandoned children found with their brother’s corpse in an apartment

    NewsWorld


    The oldest child, a 15-year-old, told police his 9-year-old brother had been dead a year ago.

    Three children were discovered “abandoned” for months by their parents Sunday in Houston in the state of Texas in the United States, in an apartment where the skeleton of a fourth child was also located, announced Monday the local sheriff.

    Parents absent “for several months”

    The police added that they had found the mother of the children and her companion on Sunday evening. At this point in the investigation, police believe the parents “had not lived in the apartment for several months,” tweeted the Harris County Sheriff, which includes Houston.


    He is the oldest of the three children, a 15-year-old teenager, who warned the police “that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and that his body was in the room near his,” detailed Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

    Children discovered “in deplorable conditions”

    The situation is “horrible, tragic” for these three children who “lived in rather deplorable conditions”, added the sheriff during a press conference.

    The eldest “was doing his best to take care of others”, his two little brothers aged 7 and 10, he added.

    But the two youngest “appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury.” The three children were taken to hospital for examination and treatment. The investigation, entrusted to the criminal police and the unit in charge of child abuse, is still ongoing, said Ed Gonzalez.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlePolitics | House in Aix: Karine Le Marchand renounces her regional subsidy
    Next articletwo million in cryptocurrency and gold, at a northern couple

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC