three things to know about the movie that revealed Hugh Grant

During his long career spanning more than 60 years, James Ivory has never ceased to examine the tender card. Refined filmmaker, lover of feelings, he has made a specialty of costume or historical films, the most famous of which is perhaps Back to Howards End (1992) with Anthony Hopkins. This superb melodrama, brilliant painting of Edwardian England, will be nominated for eight Oscars, winning three, including Best Actress for Emma Thompson and Best Adaptation. Because, originally, Back to Howards End is a novel by EM Forster, one of James Ivory’s favorite authors. But this isn’t the first time the American (and not British, as his taste for the Victorian era might suggest) director has adapted EM Forster. Previously, Ivory and its historic producer, Ismail Merchant, had filmed Room with a view in 1985, awarded three Oscars, and Mauritius in 1987.

A posthumous book for writer EM Forster

England, 1909. Maurice Hall, a young bourgeois student at Cambridge, is disturbed by one of his classmates, Clive Durham, a free-thinker aristocrat. Very quickly, the two young men feel for each other more than friendship. When a friend of theirs, Lord Risley, is accused of bribery in a manners affair, Clive falls ill. If Forster’s novel is considered rather minor in his career, it also took a long time to come out. Indeed, Mauritius will not be published until 1973, two years after the death of the writer and sixty after his writing! The reason: Forster speaks bluntly about homosexuality, while making barely hidden references to some of his relatives. At first, the author wanted to wait until her mother died before the book was published, so as not to shock her. Then, for fear of reprisals around the description of male homosexuality, he finally preferred that he not go out while he was alive. A big fan of the work of the writer, Ivory saw it as a way to explore a theme that is dear to him: the liberation of the conventions of society by the affirmation of his personal desires.





Hugh Grant almost stopped his career before this role

To find the interpreter of Maurice Hall, James Ivory wishes to reconnect with his actor of View room, Julian Sands. But, after having accepted at first, this one retracts. The director hesitates between two young actors, little known to the public: James Wilby and Julian Wadham. And it’s a hair color story that will change everything! Indeed, Ivory has already chosen the brown Hugh Grant for the role of Clive Durham. He therefore prefers to add blond James Wilby rather than Julian Wadham, also dark. The latter still plays a small role in Mauritius. As for Hugh Grant, he had so far shot only one feature film, titled Privileged, in 1982. He began to make himself known through plays and appearances in TV series or TV films in costume. broadcast on UK channels. However, he hesitates to continue his acting career. But, by agreeing to play in Mauritius, his name will now be written in large on the posters, even if he will have to wait until 1994 and the comedy Four weddings and a funeral to become an international star.

A film crowned in Venice but not at the Oscars

The film was shot in 55 days, mainly at King’s College in the city of Cambridge, with a tight budget of £ 1.6 million (nearly € 2 million). The days are long because Ivory is very meticulous on the performance of the actors and the beauty of the light, for which he recruited the French Pierre Lhomme, legendary director of photography who has already worked with the filmmaker on Quartet in 1981. No rehearsal took place between the actors, they only had the right to two readings before the beginning of the shootings. Maurice is presented in world preview, in September 1987, at the Venice Film Festival. James Ivory wins the Silver Lion for Best Director, tied with Ermanno Olmi. Hugh Grant and James Wilby share the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. At the Oscars the following year, the film received only one nomination in the category of best costume. However, Mauritius remains a work of rare quality, of extreme refinement, served by remarkable performers.