Tim Burton has an idea to jumpstart the actor’s career

The problems have never stopped chaining for actor Johnny Depp. Indeed, for some time, the Hollywood star has been in turmoil and is going through a particularly difficult period because of the heavy accusations hanging over him. His ex-girlfriend, Amber Heard, accuses him of domestic violence, which unleashed on him a real media storm …

Johnny Depp abandoned by all … or almost!

Since his recent affairs, Johnny Depp has struggled to get his head out of the water. The ex-star of Pirates of the Caribbean admits it himself: theall-Hollywood has decided to turn against him, and is now leading a large-scale boycott against him. Fortunately for him, the actor can always count on some support to continue to support him in the turmoil.

The friendship that binds actor Johnny Depp to legendary director Tim Burton it’s nothing new. On the contrary, the two men have known each other for a long time, and have even offered us together several great classics of American cinema.

Great filmmaker and faithful friend

As part of the promotion of Minamata, the next movie in which Johnny Depp will be showing, the actor has toured festivals. These were the occasion for the ex of Vanessa Paradis to approach, once again, the boycott of his films by Hollywood.





The 58-year-old actor explains that it was difficult for him to find collaborators for a new film and that once it was done, his lawsuit with Amber Heard would have put a damper in the wheels when his new project came out, remained for some time in abeyance.

So is this the beginning of the end for actor Johnny Depp? To believe his dismissal from the film Fantastic Beasts 3, that sounds like it. However, the actor is not immune to making a dazzling comeback, soon, thanks to one of his very respected relatives in the film industry.

During the Rome 2021 festival, which took place on October 23, Tim Burton addressed the thorny situation his longtime friend had found himself in. More so he came back on the pleasure of having collaborated with the actor on several of his films.

I’m glad I got to work with people like Johnny and those actors who were willing to try something different. I love working with these people who inspire me …

And when asked if Tim Burton was interested in working alongside Johnny Depp again, he was answered in the affirmative. He explains : “What is certain is that I will always work together with him. He’s my friend, and I love him. ” Finally, the career of Johnny Depp may not be as compromised as one could imagine … While waiting to know more, check out this very hot series project developed by HBO alongside the girl of the actor.