Transfers: Solskjaer could be ruled out by Manchester United management after Liverpool loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hours on the Manchester United bench are numbered. In the aftermath of a historic rout at home in the derby against Liverpool (0-5), the management of the Red Devils would consider dismissing the Norwegian coach according to information from the very serious local daily, Manchester Evening News. Despite the recruitments of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane this summer, the northern England club are only seventh in the Premier League and do not show much in terms of the game.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, legend of the Red Devils for offering the 1999 Champions League against Bayern Munich (2-1) by scoring at the end of added time, does not want to give up as he said after the match against Liverpool Sunday. “I’ve come too far, we’ve come too far together as a group to give up now“, first dropped the Norwegian technician to Sky Sports.

Zidane and Conte on the Red Devils short list

“We’ll have to get past that as quickly as possible and keep moving forward… The players are going to be depressed, but I know they have character. We hit rock bottom“, added Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, miraculous last week in the Champions League against Atalanta Bergamo (3-2) thanks to his individualities. From now on, the management of Manchester United would be ready to end the mandate of the Norwegian, arrived in December 2018. To replace him, she would have checked the names of Zinédine Zidane and Antonio Conte, according to Manchester Evening News. The two technicians thus have the advantage of being currently free.

