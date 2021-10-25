Transfers: Solskjaer could be ruled out by Manchester United management after Liverpool loss

Premier League
Can Solskjaer still stay after such a fiasco? “He will never be Klopp, Guardiola or Tuchel”
Zidane and Conte on the Red Devils short list
“We’ll have to get past that as quickly as possible and keep moving forward… The players are going to be depressed, but I know they have character. We hit rock bottom“, added Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, miraculous last week in the Champions League against Atalanta Bergamo (3-2) thanks to his individualities. From now on, the management of Manchester United would be ready to end the mandate of the Norwegian, arrived in December 2018. To replace him, she would have checked the names of Zinédine Zidane and Antonio Conte, according to Manchester Evening News. The two technicians thus have the advantage of being currently free.
“We have hit rock bottom”: Despite the debacle, Solskjaer refuses to give up his post
A nightmare and already the end of illusions for MU
