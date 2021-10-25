Unboxing Fridge Xbox Series X: unboxing and inside of the device | Xbox one

While pre-orders for the Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge were launched a week ago, here is now the unboxing of this extraordinary fridge. If you have ordered, you will be able to find out what you will receive when the item is released in a few weeks.

Unboxing the Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge

This Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge unboxing is carried out by Ukonic, the manufacturer with whom Xbox has partnered to make it a reality. It is in the brand’s new warehouse that the unpacking is done.

As expected, this Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge is larger than the console since it is 46.2 cm high by 23.2 cm wide and deep. As you saw earlier on Xboxygen, its interior space can accommodate a real Xbox Series X, a capacity of about 12 cans of soda.

The unboxing video also allows you to discover the inside of the fridge with its two removable shelves as well as the two compartments located on the door which can also be removed if necessary. For example, they can be used to store snacks to keep cool.

How to use the Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge

As for the connections of the Xbox fridge, we find the classic power supply located at the back of the device, but strangely high. A green light comes on when the fridge is properly plugged in and it is also possible to light the green diode displayed on the top of the appliance. Be careful, because it is recommended not to obstruct this part since this is where the fridge is ventilated.





The Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge is designed to work even when the outside temperature is high since it can lower it by 20 degrees Celsius. The demonstrator explains that if it is 24 degrees outside, the Xbox mini-fridge will be able to drop the interior temperature to 4 degrees.

To clean the Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge, it is first recommended to unplug it before rubbing it with a damp cloth with water. It is not recommended to add solvent or chlorine to it, as this will leave marks on the device since its surface is made of a matt paint. Once the Xbox fridge has been cleaned, all you have to do is pass a dry cloth over it to complete the operation.

Like any fridge, it will sometimes be necessary to carry out a defrosting operation. Frost can indeed be seen at the level of the fan located on the upper part of the device. If so, just unplug the fridge and wait a few hours for the ice to melt. Wipe off the water, dry the fridge, and plug it in again. If condensation forms, you just need to wipe it off with a cloth again and you’re done.

Features of the Xbox Mini-Fridge