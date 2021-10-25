United States Grand Prix – Radio silence, “little consolation” and big doubt: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) accuses the blow

The scene lasts more than two minutes. On arrival, Peter Bonnington congratulated Lewis Hamilton on his second place in the United States of America Grand Prix. “It’s good Lewis… great driving… an absolutely huge afternoon, really well managed. Just not fast enough today but great driving…”his race engineer told him, before giving him some mapping instructions. The radio picks up the sound of the engine in the deafening silence of its pilot.

“Bono” doesn’t need any comment from his longtime Mercedes accomplice anyway. He can see her disappointment. By asking her to take the lead of the pitlane, he told her that his W12 did not have the required pace, and that he nevertheless drove it very well. Without an answer, he ended his monologue with a reminder of the only positive point of the race: “You did the best lap, that’s a little consolation…” The seven-time world champion has therefore not conceded seven points from the winner Max Verstappen, to whom he is contesting the 2021 world title, but six.

“They got the upper hand”

Lewis Hamilton tried everything during the 56 laps of the United States of America Grand Prix in order to defeat the Dutchman from Red Bull. Especially during the start, which he executed perfectly while firmly holding his position slightly forward in relation to the RB16B n ° 33. He took the lead at No. 1, leading the peloton in the first stint. He delayed his first stop by three laps compared to the one anticipated by Max Verstappen (on lap 11), then came out 5 “5 behind the car, which he chased to the end without success. In the last 18 laps, his new “hard” tires allowed him to pounce on his rival who had changed them eight laps earlier, but he was never able to make the junction.

“First of all, congratulations to Max, he did a great job, answered the English hot, at the microphone of his former world champion teammate at McLaren, Jenson Button. It was such a trying race. I got off to a good start and gave it my all. But in the end, they won out. We couldn’t ask for more. A big thank you to my team for the great pit stops and hard work all weekend. “

More talkative than in Turkey, where a strategic bet had made him fail in fifth place, the ace of the German team developed his point on the English antenna of Sky Sports: “They were faster than us this weekend for whatever reason. It’s like they have better rear end, slightly less slip than us.”





“Let me be brother, thank you”

Jenson Button probably only stirred up his regrets by believing that he had followed the best strategy on Sunday. Perhaps on paper. But that was without counting Sergio Pérez, who forced him to return earlier than he wanted, otherwise he would have taken the track behind the No.11 Red Bull for the second time in two weeks. With the same risk of hitting a wall. “I thought for a second that we could win but we will have to wait for the next race”, he concluded. This hope, his boss Toto Wolff had like him, and he quickly took charge of telling him that he had to be left alone. “You are running for victory Lewis”, launched his team director on the radio. To which LH44 replied strongly: “Let me be brother, thank you.”

Regrets but certainly no remorse. Lewis Hamilton maximized the potential of his W12 by doing the “holeshot”, as they say in the motorcycle world. Leading from the start was the condition to exist against Max Verstappen. Without that, he would have had an extra role. “If he had been in the lead from the first corner, he would have been the whole race”, he assured Ziggo Sport, the television of the Netherlands.

“Second place is better than expected”

Sunday night, Lewis Hamilton was at least relieved not to have to answer the same questions as in Turkey, amid doubts about the feasibility of his race plan. He was proactive and he will be able to go to bed in peace. Like Max Verstappen, too tired to party. “I don’t know what we could have done differently, LH44 assured the Dutch publication De Telegraaf. The team did a great job and I’m happy with my performance. “

He’ll have plenty of time to think about what’s next. How to handle the last five races. Where to find the 12 points he lacks to be in place of Max Verstappen, at the head of the World Championship. “I don’t think about the 12 points yet. We are taking race by race but the next ones will be really tough for us. We go to Mexico and Brazil, circuits where Red Bulls are usually very fast.“, he concluded.

No question either of “We win together, we lose together” in the mouth of Toto Wolff, who had had great difficulty in justifying the radio exchanges of the Turkish fiasco, two weeks earlier. “I think it was an interesting strategy game and a great race, the Austrian manager told Sky Sports. In the end, we thought we had a chance but it was not enough, the moment when we get close to another car is difficult. They (Red Bull) opted for a super aggressive first pit stop. It was daring, we did that in Bahrain. Then they secured in the second stint and we thought that would be enough to get them but they deserved to win. For me, second place is better than expected. “

The Etoile firm will nevertheless have to react quickly. She remained on five of six possible wins in her Austin backyard, and 12 points is the biggest gap between the two title contenders since Silverstone last July.

