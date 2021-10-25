US Air Force wants to produce jet fuel with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere

As the 26th annual UN climate conference has just opened in Glascow, the US Air Force is working on a project that could provide a solution to the problems related to climate deregulation [à moins qu’il n’en crée de nouveaux, mais d’une nature différente…].

Thus, a hydrocarbon being a cluster of carbon and hydrogen atoms, the idea would be to use carbon dioxide [CO2] present in the atmosphere to produce synthetic fuel, according to the “Fischer-Tropsch” process, developed in the 1920s.

Clearly, it is a question of “breaking” molecules of CO2 to recover the carbon atoms, then associating the latter with hydrogen atoms by catalysis.

In 2014, the US Naval Research Laboratory [NRL] had presented a project to produce fuel using seawater, which contains 140 times more carbon dioxide than ambient air. While the first results were very encouraging, the difficulty was that such a process required large amounts of electrical energy. In any case, research continues.

Regarding the project led by the US Air Force, it calls on the company Twelve, selected in 2020 for an experiment which proved to be conclusive.

“The project took a big step forward in August this year when Twelve succeeded in producing jet fuel from CO2, proving that the process worked and creating the conditions to produce carbon-neutral synthetic fuel in larger quantities. The first phase of the project should end in December with a report detailing the process and the conclusions, ”the US Air Force said.





And for the latter, beyond the financial aspect, the “implications of this innovation could be profound”, insofar as its units would be able to overcome logistical constraints by having synthetic jet fuel, called E- Jet, “anywhere in the world”… but on the condition, however, of having access to water. On this point, the company explains that it can also be taken from the air.

According to the explanations given by Twelwe, the E-Jet fuel is manufactured thanks to a “new electrochemical reactor [ou électrolyseur] and a catalyst that electrifies CO2 and water, creating a synthesis gas CO + H2, which is then refined into “carbon neutral jet fuel”.

“Most synthetic fuels, which are created by a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen known as syngas, are produced by burning biomass, coal or natural gas. Twelve’s technology eliminates the need for fossil fuels, producing syngas by recycling captured CO2 from the air and using only water and renewable energy as inputs, ”says the US Air Force. And while she admits that there are still other challenges to be overcome, she considers that the successful experimentation by Twelve is a “positive first step in a truly innovative program”.

Note that other similar projects are underway, such as that of the University of Oxford [Royaume-Uni], where scientists are working on a new type of catalyst that, based on iron, would allow an aircraft in flight to convert carbon dioxide into jet fuel with high efficiency.

“Because this carbon dioxide is removed from the air and re-emitted by jet fuels as they burn in flight, the overall effect is a carbon neutral fuel. This contrasts with jet fuels produced from fossil hydrocarbon sources, where the combustion process releases fossil carbon, which ends up in the atmosphere, in the long term, in the form of carbon dioxide, ”the British scientists explained. in Nature, in December 2020.