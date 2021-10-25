USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Tesla, Restaurant Brands, Kimberly-Clark, pre-market price, futures)

PARIS, Oct. 25 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Monday on Wall Street where futures indicate an open without much change for the Dow Jones .DJI and the S & P-500 .SPX and up 0.2% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* TESLA TSLA.O gained 4.4% on the pre-market and could open on a historic peak after information from the Bloomberg agency on an order for 100,000 vehicles from the American manufacturer by the rental group Hertz. In addition, the new version 10.3.1 of Tesla’s autonomous driving software is being launched, CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter on Monday, the day after the previous update was withdrawn after reports of malfunctions by users. Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $ 900 to $ 1,200.

* PAYPAL PYPL.O does not intend to acquire PINTEREST

PINS.N for now, the payment services group said on Sunday, refuting press reports of talks to buy the photo-sharing site for $ 45 billion (€ 38.7 billion) . PayPal shares, which lost more than 10% last week, are reported up 6% on the pre-market and Pinterest shares are down 13.2%.





* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB BMY.N ​​plans to buy the AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS AUPH.O laboratory specializing in the development of treatments for autoimmune diseases, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

* BRANDS RESTAURANT SQR.N posted lower than expected quarterly revenue on Monday due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus and understaffing at its Tim Hortons and Burger King restaurants.

* KIMBERLY-CLARK KMB.N – The American consumer goods maker loses 2.7% in pre-market trading after lowering its annual profit target.

* FACEBOOK FB.O to release quarterly results after US markets close.

* WHIRLPOOL WHR.N – RBC downgrades its recommendation to “underperformance” versus “online performance”.

* CARNIVAL CCL.N, NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NCLH.N – Citigroup lowers its recommendation to “neutral” on Carnival and begins monitoring Norwegian Cruise to “buy”.

* OLAPLEX OLPX.O – JP Morgan, Piper Sandler, Cowen and Company and Telsey Advisory begin tracking hair brand to “overweight”, Goldman Sachs to “buy” and Jefferies to “hold”.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Marc Angrand and Blandine Hénault)