    Valheim update: a new biome on the way, get ready!

    The studio behind Valheim continues its momentum and shows the first images of an update that will give access to a new explorable area: Mistlands.

    Mistlands: new biome for a new update

    While the Hearth and Home patch was released just over a month ago, Iron Gate Studio surprises with the announcement of a major new update for Valheim.

    This time, Mistlands, a hitherto unfinished place, is getting a makeover. The studio offers a first look at this mountain, cave-filled, exploration-friendly biome that will be the next to be added to the successful survival sandbox. The announcement, made on the Steam news hub of the game, illustrates the new area with several screenshots to give players an overview of the atmosphere and development.


    A surprise addition for Halloween

    Development of this new area of ​​the Mistlands is still young, and the studio is not yet sure how this addition will impact existing worlds. No release date is planned at this time, but the developers are also announcing minor updates pending Mistlands: bug fixes, and seasonal additional content – like the possibility of building Jack-o-turnips nod to Halloween.

    Valheim update: a new biome on the way, get ready!

