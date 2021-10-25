VIDEO – Food: why France is (significantly) more expensive than most of its neighbors

RACES – Food prices have increased so much in France that those who have the possibility of it prefer to fill their shopping cart abroad. This price difference is very real, as a study attests, but how to explain it?

This is not what consumers think, but a fact demonstrated by a study of 60 million consumers, based on statistics released by Eurostat: food prices in France are 15% above the European average. Denmark, Luxembourg and Austria are admittedly at even higher levels, but France is above most of its immediate neighbors.

The French who refuel in Spain, like those encountered by TF1 in the report at the top of this article, were not mistaken. There are sometimes several euros of difference between the two countries for comparable products, such as for example the kilo of golden apples, sold 1.75 euros in Spain, against 2.59 in France.

It pays us a lot of gasoline… which is cheaper here, moreover!– A Frenchman who does his shopping in Spain

A delighted French father, who testifies at the exit of a Spanish supermarket, estimates that his shopping cart, which he paid here 200 euros, would have cost him at least 260 euros in France. “Is it worth it”, he explains, “It pays us a lot of gasoline… which is cheaper here, too!”. As for Aline, from Toulouse, she crosses the border every month to fill her shopping cart: “These are everyday races”, she testifies, “according to the products”, the difference “can range from 2-3 euros to 10 euros”.

The predominance of hypermarkets, a French specificity

For meat, the difference is even clearer: it is almost 30% more expensive in France than the average for our neighbors. As 60 Million consumers noted in his study, what makes the difference is very much due to the hegemony of hypermarkets here: 60% of consumer products are sold there, twice as many as in Germany. Because paradoxically, the great diversity in the stalls, with “premium” or local products, tends to pull the indices up.

But fruits and vegetables are also 27% more expensive. The difference here comes from the cost of labor and taxes, coupled with the smallest size of farms. Small reason for national consolation, however: French prices on major brands would be rather competitive, compared to those of our neighbors.

