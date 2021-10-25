More

    Video: the terrible assault of a goalkeeper in the African Champions League

    Sports


    An odious gesture. Goalkeeper of Al-Attihad Tripoli, Muad Ellafi was the author of a terrible aggression, this Sunday, during the defeat of his team on the lawn of Esperance of Tunis during the 2nd preliminary round of the Champions League African (1-0).

    A quarter of an hour from the end of the return match (0-0 in the first leg), Hamdou Elhouni received a ball deep near the penalty area. And while he was about to control the ball, he did not see the opposing goalkeeper coming against him. Launched at full speed, Muad Ellafi came out with his foot forward, which hit the attacker’s face head-on.

    The referee of the meeting did not hesitate a single moment and logically expelled the Libyan goalkeeper, who dared to vehemently challenge this decision. Hamdou Elhouni remained lying for several minutes on the lawn before being transported to hospital for examinations. Finally more fear than harm since he got away without serious injury.

    At the hospital, Elhouni received a visit from the guard, who also apologized on Instagram. “I swear I didn’t intend to hurt my friend Hamdou Elhouni. It happened in an instant, I wanted to clear the ball. I apologize to my friend Hamdou and to all the supporters, ”he posted.


    Zinedine Zidane has been free since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season.

    On the ground, Esperance de Tunis won its place for the rest of the competition thanks to Nassim Ben Khalifa who scored the winning goal, synonymous with qualification, just after the hour mark (63rd).


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMastercard says all banks and merchants in its network will soon be able to offer cryptocurrency services
    Next articleChristmas 2021 in Paris: a rollerdance track to Disney music is coming to Galeries Lafayette

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC