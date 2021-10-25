Video: the terrible assault of a goalkeeper in the African Champions League

An odious gesture. Goalkeeper of Al-Attihad Tripoli, Muad Ellafi was the author of a terrible aggression, this Sunday, during the defeat of his team on the lawn of Esperance of Tunis during the 2nd preliminary round of the Champions League African (1-0).

A quarter of an hour from the end of the return match (0-0 in the first leg), Hamdou Elhouni received a ball deep near the penalty area. And while he was about to control the ball, he did not see the opposing goalkeeper coming against him. Launched at full speed, Muad Ellafi came out with his foot forward, which hit the attacker’s face head-on.

The terrible gesture of the guardian of Al-Ittihad on Hamdou El Houni during Esperance Tunis vs Ittihad…pic.twitter.com/9mCpU33Yre – Africa Football News (@ActuFootAfrique) October 24, 2021

The referee of the meeting did not hesitate a single moment and logically expelled the Libyan goalkeeper, who dared to vehemently challenge this decision. Hamdou Elhouni remained lying for several minutes on the lawn before being transported to hospital for examinations. Finally more fear than harm since he got away without serious injury.

At the hospital, Elhouni received a visit from the guard, who also apologized on Instagram. “I swear I didn’t intend to hurt my friend Hamdou Elhouni. It happened in an instant, I wanted to clear the ball. I apologize to my friend Hamdou and to all the supporters, ”he posted.





On the ground, Esperance de Tunis won its place for the rest of the competition thanks to Nassim Ben Khalifa who scored the winning goal, synonymous with qualification, just after the hour mark (63rd).