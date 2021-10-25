Viral video – ex-soldier thwarts robbery by disarming assailant

The video document has been touring the web for several days.

The facts occurred this Wednesday, October 20 at around 4:30 am. While he was in a gas station in Yuma (Arizona, United States), James Kilcer, a veteran of the United States military, disarmed with his bare hands a man, accompanied by two accomplices, who was presumably about to carry out a robbery with what appears to be a handgun.

ZERO FEAR:

When this Yuma, AZ veteran saw some criminals pop in guns high – he didn’t wait for things to potentially go south. “The Marine Corp taught me not to [mess] around, ”he later said. ‘The few, the proud’ for a reason.

– Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) October 21, 2021

He disarms the suspect in a matter of seconds

CCTV footage of the gas station has been around the web ever since. We see the former marine reacting with coolness at the time of the intrusion of the suspect. In just a few seconds, 32-year-old James Kilcer disarms him and pushes him away. “I was getting ready to turn around to leave and heard someone aggressively opening the door. The first thing I thought about was that the gun barrel was terribly small “, he told ABC Arizona 15. “The situation had to be handled, and there really was only one way to do it.”, he continued. The man used his shopping bag to hit the assailant in the face while grabbing his gun. “It smashed his face and may or may not have broken his nose because he was bleeding.”.

After seizing the weapon, James Kilcer wanted to make sure that the two people accompanying the suspect were not going to attack him, but they had already fled.

The assailant with the gun was apprehended. He is a 14 year old teenager who will be prosecuted for “armed robbery” and “assault”. Another suspect, also a minor, has been arrested, authorities said. A third man is wanted.