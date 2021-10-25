More

    Volcanic eruption in La Palma: Cumbre Vieja volcano produces the equivalent of 4,000 atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima

    The Cumbre Vieja volcano ravages the island of La Palma. And for good reason !

    the Cumbre Vieja volcano entered eruption last September 19. Causing enormous damage to the island of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain). That is 35 days of lava, explosions, ashes and anguish for the population. While 2,000 homes have been destroyed or evacuated since the start of a disaster that fascinates the whole world. Scientists with.

    Without equal

    Indeed, vulcanologists are impressed by the amount ofthermal energy contained in the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Energy that is regularly measured. Chain HD Weather, for its part, compiled these figures for comparison. According to calculations reported in El Time, the thermal energy of the Cumbre Vieja volcano would be equivalent to that of all the power plants in Spain. Or to 4000 bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. Enough to imagine the firepower of this angry flywheel.


    Cuanta energía térmica está en la lava del #Volcano of #LaPalma?

    100 millones of m³ of lava
    x 1700 kg / m³ density of piedra
    x 1200 ° C temperatura
    x 800 J / ° C / kg capacidad térmica de piedra
    = 2 x 10 ^ 17 Joule (50 millones MWh)

    Esta energía es igual a 4000 bombas de Hiroshima

    – | HDmeteo⟩ (@HDmeteo_com) October 15, 2021

    Potencia térmica del #volcanoCumbreVieja:

    66 m³ / s caudal
    x 1700 kg / m³ lava density
    x 1200 ° C temperatura
    x 800 J / ° C / kg capacidad térmica de piedra
    = 100,000 MW (cien mil mega-vatios)

    Es parecida a la potencia térmica de todas las plantas eléctricas in ud83c uddea ud83c uddf8

    – | HDmeteo⟩ (@HDmeteo_com) October 16, 2021


