Volcanic eruption in La Palma: the volcano suddenly wakes up, the cone collapses and rivers of lava overflow, explosive images

Specialists had predicted a slowdown in the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted for 35 days. Until this weekend. With a paroxysm observed this Monday, October 25.

Again and again the Cumbre Vieja volcano. It’s been 35 days since the volcano erupted on the island of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain). The damage is very important. While no deaths are to be regretted, hundreds of pets have perished, and more than 2,000 homes have been evacuated or destroyed.

A real lava “fountain”

While forecasters predicted a lull, the volcano’s activity picked up again during the weekend. And a little more this Monday, with a huge eruption which had multiple effects. The first: a partial collapse of the cone. Which itself caused an intense lava flow, which specialists even qualify as “fountain” as the flow is important. And one therefore an overflow of rivers of lava.





Striking images captured by the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (INVOLCAN).