Wanda Nara announces her reconciliation with Mauro Icardi

Via a message posted this Monday evening on social networks, the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, announces his reconciliation with the PSG striker after ten days of doubts about the result of their marriage. She explains having filed for divorce, before changing her mind after reading a letter inflamed from the Argentinian striker.

French football will be able to catch its breath. After ten days of shattering statements, rumors and private jet trips between Paris and Milan, the soap opera Mauro Icardi-Wanda Nara has undoubtedly found its epilogue this Monday evening.

In a long message posted on social networks, the wife and agent of the Argentine striker of PSG formalizes the reconciliation of the couple.

She had filed for divorce …

“I was very hurt by what happened, writes Wanda Nara first. Every day, I asked for a divorce from Mauro. When he realized that there was no was no going back, he told me we couldn’t go on like this, and if separation was the only way to end so much pain, then we should do it. We went to the house. ‘lawyer. In two days, Mauro accepted all the conditions and we signed the agreement. “





But the Parisian striker, combative, had not said his last word. “The next day,” continues Wanda Nara, “he wrote me a letter like no one has ever written to me: ‘I gave you everything, and I hope you can be happy because that would make me happy. Touching remarks, which allowed Mauro Icardi to sign a kind of conjugal “remountada”, by convincing his wife (or ex-wife, it is no longer very clear) to give him a new chance.

“There (on reading the letter, editor’s note), I realized something: by owning everything I have nothing if I am not with him, confides Wanda Nara. I am sure that this bad moment that we go through will strengthen us as a couple and as a family. The important thing is that we both had the freedom to end our eight year history, but that with our souls weary of crying, we fell apart. again freely chosen. ” And to conclude with a message for number 9 of PSG: “I love you”.

Authorized by the capital club to miss several training sessions after his separation, Mauro Icardi was not judged psychologically able to play the Champions League match against Leipzig (3-2), last Tuesday. The Argentinian returned to the Parisian group on Sunday night against OM (0-0), but was not revived by Mauricio Pochettino. His last appearance therefore dates back to the victory against Angers (2-1) on October 15.