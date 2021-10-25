Warzone players complain about season 6

After weeks of waiting, Season 6 of Warzone finally debuted on October 7, bringing a plethora of new features to the battle royale. Nevertheless, it is far from unanimous among players, especially for casuals.

From the new Gulag, to map adjustments, new modes and weapons, Season 6 of Warzone has been full of new features, enough to brighten up players’ daily lives, at least on paper.

Very quickly, multiple shadows darkened the picture, dulling the enthusiasm of the players. Among the various controversies that Warzone has experienced since its launch, SBMM, which places players in lobbies with opponents of similar level, tops the list by far.

Disappointed by the state of the battle royale, many players packed their bags, so much so that those who remained loyal to the post began to point out the absence of casual players in the lobbies.





Warzone players share their frustrations with Season 6

In recent days, testimonials have multiplied on Reddit, players wondering where the casuals have gone.

“I play a few hours a week and the game is often unplayable”, replied a casual player. “All of the teams seem to have the latest weapon blueprints and skins they’ve purchased, while I, who haven’t put any money into the game, feel like I’m at a disadvantage.”

“My brother and I play like 5-6 hours a week and I totally agree. The game is no longer very enjoyable, and the latest updates have not been the most exciting. ”, said another casual player.

Many casual gamers have spoken out, saying that bored of the battle royale, they have moved on to other games like Far Cry 6, Apex Legends and New World.

This exodus follows the departure of many content creators, who had, among other things, fled the influx of cheaters and the galore bugs that have stuck to Warzone’s skin since the early days.

However, with the arrival of the new anti-cheat system, Ricochet, looming on the horizon, things may well change.