In an interview with Star TV, Jean-Pascal Lacoste confided one of his blunders during his adventure to the star Academy. Today, he remembers a story about an inflatable doll that sticks to his skin.
This is the TV event of the moment. From Saturday, October 30, TF1 will broadcast three exceptional bonuses on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the star Academy. Shot in June at the Seine Musicale and presented by Nikos Aliagas, these three evenings will allow viewers to relive the highlights of the show. Gathered by seasons, as revealed in our slide show dedicated to the 20 years of the star Academy, the former candidates will resume the anthems of their promotion, reveal the behind the scenes of the cult program, tell their personal stories but also unpublished anecdotes with their former teachers and directors, who have almost all answered the call. Among them, Jean-Pascal Lacoste will be there. The iconic troublemaker from the first season couldn’t miss this tribute to the show that made him famous. But there are sequences that he would have preferred to forget… Interviewed by Star TV this Monday, October 25, the singer revealed that some of his escapades still stick to his skin.
Jean-Pascal regrets the inflatable doll sequence
Between two singing lessons, young budding singers led the life of the castle in Dammarie-les-Lys. Before Secret Story Where The people of Marseilles, the star Academy tested the codes of reality TV confinement. In twenty years, between laughter and tension, the candidates have offered us beautiful television moments. And Jean-Pascal knows something about it. While the journalist from Star TV asks him what was his biggest blunder, the actor remembered a joke he regrets today: “With Mario, we snatched the shopping list and added an inflatable doll. We didn’t think the images would stay. Since then, they have been roaming the Net“, he explains.
The first images of the bonuses revealed!
If the images exist, we will be able to see them again during the anniversary bonuses of the Star Academy ? If there is no doubt that the cult sequences of the castle will be broadcast, the first images unveiled by TF1 last week suggest that the chills will be there. “It is very moving“, says Jenifer, who will take over The music, the anthem of his season, surrounded by his former adventure companions. Winner of season 5, Magalie Vaé also appears very moved. “It’s a wonderful adventure, a big family. Tears show it well“, she confides.