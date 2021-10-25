“We don’t have time”: record concentration of greenhouse gases, the world is agitated



“WE DON’T HAVE THE TIME”: RECORD CONCENTRATION OF GREENHOUSE GASES, THE WORLD IS TURNING ON

by Emma Farge and Gerry Mey

GENEVA / GLASGOW (Reuters) – Greenhouse gas concentrations broke a record last year and with rising temperatures the world is “very far from the target”, the United Nations (UN) said on Monday , underlining the magnitude of the task that will be faced by states in Glasgow.

According to a report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), carbon dioxide concentrations rose to 413.2 parts per million (ppm) in 2020, higher than the average of the previous ten years despite a decline in emissions of about 5.6% linked to health restrictions.

“At the rate at which the concentrations of greenhouse gases increase, the rise in temperatures at the end of the century will be much greater than the objectives of the Paris Agreement (…). We are very far from the goal”, said in a statement Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of WMO.

“We must rethink the industry, the energy sector and transport, and our whole way of life,” he added while calling for a “spectacular increase” in commitments at COP26, which is due to start on Sunday.





The talks planned in Glasgow are a last chance for world leaders to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius by 2100, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“This summit is going to be very, very difficult,” commented British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference with children.

“I’m very worried because it could go wrong and we might not get the chords we need and it’s ‘touch and go’, it’s very, very difficult, but I think it can be done,” he added.

The stakes for the planet are considerable, one of which is the impact of global warming on economic livelihoods and the future stability of the global financial system.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that the world’s largest oil exporter aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, ten years later than the United States.

In London, climate activists have relaunched their mobilization campaign and disrupted traffic in the city’s financial district, while in Madrid, a few dozen people staged a protest sit-in including Alberto, 27.

“We don’t have time. It is already late and if we don’t join in the action to counter what is happening, we won’t have time to save what is left.”

(With contributions from William James, Kylie MacLellan in London, Zuzanna Szymanska in Berlin, Marco Trujillo in Madrid, written by Michael Shields, French version Juliette Portala, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)