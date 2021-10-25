we finally know the identity of the killer of the Opera, and Manu (Moïse Santamaria) was very wrong

Turnaround in the case of the murder of the Opera in Such a great sun ! In an excerpt from the episode of Tuesday, October 26, we finally find out who killed the manager and the police apparently got it wrong. Attention, spoiler!
For several weeks now, the assassination of the manager of the Opéra de Montpellier has caused a wind of tension to blow in Such a great sun. This tragic death sows in particular trouble in the life of Commissioner Becker (Yvon Back), who is facing the return of his former best friend, Tristan (Alain Bouzigues, key actor of Cafe Camera), who is none other than the director of the Opera and the reason for Becker’s divorce. Tristan had indeed had an affair with Claudine, Becker’s ex-wife. And this one, played by Catherine Wilkening, has also made its reappearance to represent Tristan in this affair.
Who is the murderer of the Opéra de Montpellier in Such a great sun ?
Tristan is an easy suspect: the first elements show that he was within the walls of the Opera at the time of the murder, that he had conflicts with the victim, and Clément, full of resentment towards him, focused on him. This was without counting on the arrival of Claudine, who quickly found videos of Tristan proving that he had left the opera at the time of the crime. Manu (Moïse Santamaria) then realized the obvious: Tristan had to be released. The suspicions then fell on an employee whom the manager wanted to dismiss. But in an excerpt from the episode of Tuesday, October 26, revealed by France Télévisions, we discover the real identity of the killer. And Clement’s instinct hadn’t failed him. We discover Tristan, at the opera, in full flashback: an argument with the victim on the high catwalks about Tristan’s affair with his wife turns into a fight and, in the stampede, the manager falls and dies!
A case that jeopardizes Becker’s marriage in Such a great sun
But if the images shown by Claudine are authentic, how could Tristan have committed the crime? Once again, it is Clément’s tenacity that should pay off since, according to a hypothesis he submitted to the coroner last week, the manager’s connected watch, which made it possible to deduce the time of his death by following his rhythm. heart rate, would not be as precise as that. But what price will this tenacity have for Clément? He, who is to marry Janet (Tonya Kinzinger) in a few days, has shown little presence for the preparations. And the return of his ex-wife has aroused the suspicion of Janet, with good reason since the two former spouses have put the cover back. If Janet doesn’t know it yet, her relationship is already quite disrupted. Will the wedding really take place? Tonya Kinzinger told us in any case that Janet “was going to have a great deal of grief. “