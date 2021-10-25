More

    Wesley Saïd, “a big satisfaction for RC Lens”

    Sports


    Wesley Said was the big man of the match on the RC Lens sunday to Bollaert against Metz (4-1, 11th day of Ligue 1). The striker signed a brace in the first period, with 2 fox goals from the surfaces.


    the Racing thus responds beautifully to the confidence granted this summer by the club. While remaining on a white season in Toulouse in Ligue 2 after a rupture of the cruciate ligaments, the former striker of Rennes and Dijon demonstrates all he can bring to the RC Lens as he slowly but surely returns to his best. A progression facilitated by its good integration. Seeing him sign a brace was a great pleasure for the keeper Jean-Louis Leca : ” He adapted very quickly as a man. There is also an easy group that puts people on the right track. Afterwards, it’s pretty easy when you’re a good person and a great guy. Here he is like a fish in water. I predicted that he was going to score a goal. I was wrong since he put 2! I have also been through times like this where you see the field moving away and hearing his name chanted by 35,000 people, I was very happy for him. Franck Haise, who knew Wesley Saïd among young people in Rennes, adds: ” It is first of all a great satisfaction for the club and for the team. I have been fortunate to have known Wesley well for a long time and even though he was coming out of a long injury, I knew what he could bring. It was his second tenure. I see him training and it made sense for him to have a chance. I knew he was going to grab her. In our animation, I ask him to pick up because he is able to make good passes, but you also have to be able to accompany the actions and I still prefer that my attackers are more often in the box. He did well to go on these 2 goals. “A tenure that occurred on merit and not linked to the form of Gaël Kakuta, back from injury and on the bench at kick-off, replied Franck Haise, questioned on the subject.

    Interview by Christophe Schaad


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThe region threatens to no longer pay SNCF if the TER service is not restored
    Next articlethe powerful ultrabook equipped with an i7 11th gen is at -30%

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC