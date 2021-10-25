Wesley Saïd, “a big satisfaction for RC Lens”

Wesley Said was the big man of the match on the RC Lens sunday to Bollaert against Metz (4-1, 11th day of Ligue 1). The striker signed a brace in the first period, with 2 fox goals from the surfaces.





the Racing thus responds beautifully to the confidence granted this summer by the club. While remaining on a white season in Toulouse in Ligue 2 after a rupture of the cruciate ligaments, the former striker of Rennes and Dijon demonstrates all he can bring to the RC Lens as he slowly but surely returns to his best. A progression facilitated by its good integration. Seeing him sign a brace was a great pleasure for the keeper Jean-Louis Leca : ” He adapted very quickly as a man. There is also an easy group that puts people on the right track. Afterwards, it’s pretty easy when you’re a good person and a great guy. Here he is like a fish in water. I predicted that he was going to score a goal. I was wrong since he put 2! I have also been through times like this where you see the field moving away and hearing his name chanted by 35,000 people, I was very happy for him. ” Franck Haise, who knew Wesley Saïd among young people in Rennes, adds: ” It is first of all a great satisfaction for the club and for the team. I have been fortunate to have known Wesley well for a long time and even though he was coming out of a long injury, I knew what he could bring. It was his second tenure. I see him training and it made sense for him to have a chance. I knew he was going to grab her. In our animation, I ask him to pick up because he is able to make good passes, but you also have to be able to accompany the actions and I still prefer that my attackers are more often in the box. He did well to go on these 2 goals. “A tenure that occurred on merit and not linked to the form of Gaël Kakuta, back from injury and on the bench at kick-off, replied Franck Haise, questioned on the subject.

Interview by Christophe Schaad