What happens if you shift into reverse at 130 km / h? These French Youtubers did it for you

After having passed the first to 130, the two completely crazy videographers from Vilebrequin come back with a new idea. Always so dangerous and stupid, this time it is about reversing.

But as you’ll see in this video, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

And for good reason, after a terrifying test in the morning, we had to come back in the afternoon to properly carry out this experiment. Because yes, after realizing that reverse gear could not return while driving at such a speed, the two youtubers decided to stop it and then be towed at 130 km / h.

A method which can become dangerous if it is poorly executed, the proof at 7:35.

For the biggest fans of mechanics, the end of the video takes a good ten minutes to explain in detail the damage caused by such a maneuver.





But of course, the latter is almost impossible to achieve in real conditions and it is useless to specify that it should not be attempted …