what we know about the arrest of several leaders including the Prime Minister

The shadow of a military coup hovers more than ever overu Sudan. The ministrye Information a announced that most of the country’s leaders, including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, had been arrested and taken away “to an unknown destination” by armed men, Monday, October 25, in the morning. In the process, dHundreds of demonstrators took to the streets to “resist” to this coup attempt. Franceinfo summarizes what we know about the situation in this East African country.

Prime Minister arrested

After several hours of uncertainty, the Saudi Ministry of Information has confirmed it: the Sudanese Prime Minister is indeed one of the leaders arrested. “After refusing to support the coup, armed forces arrested Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location”, can we read in a press release. A group of fighters were previously seen sieging his home.





The identity and function of the other leaders are not yet known. On Facebook, the Ministry of Information simply writes that “civilian members of the Sovereignty Council” who oversees the transition “and most ministers” were apprehended at their home before dawn, and that they “were taken to an unknown destination”.

The Al-Hadath television station understands that “qother members of the civil government “, “a civilian member of the Sovereignty Council” (one of the transitional instances), as well as “several governors and several political leaders” are among the personalities arrested.

Soldiers on maneuver

Who are behind these arrests? A government source told AFP of unidentified armed men, the Ministry of Information pointed out for its part “military forces”. The situation remains confused, egu information is filtering because the internet has been cut and telecommunications are more and more uncertain. The Al-Hadath channel, the state television, stormed by soldiers, announced that General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, head of the Sudanese transition, would speak during the day.

Protesters in the street

Since the announcement of the arrest of most of the leaders, the hashtag #SudanCoup (which can be translated as #CoupdEtatauSoudan) has already been used on Twitter. Demonstrators began to gather in the streets of Khartoum, the capital, to protest. Dams have been installed, tires are burnt.

The Association of Sudanese Professionals (SPA), one of the spearheads of the revolt that in 2019 ended 30 years of dictatorship of President Omar al-Bashir, called on the Sudanese to “disobedience” on Twitter.

The army fired “with real bullets” on protesters outside army headquarters, access to which has been blocked by concrete blocks and soldiers for several days, the ministry added on Facebook.

Tensions for several weeks

Since August 2019, and the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir, the country has been ruled by an administration made up of civilians and soldiers responsible for overseeing the transition to a democratic regime. But this transition process, marred by political divisions and power struggles, is weakened. The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which led the anti-Bashir protests in 2019, for example ended up splitting into two opposing factions.

Divisions were exacerbated after a failed coup on September 21. Last week, tens of thousands of Sudanese marched through several towns to support the full transfer of power to civilians and to counter a sit-in by army supporters outside the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, which demanded a return to “military regime”.

The international community worries

theThe United States reacted very quickly to these arrests through their envoy in Africa. On Twitter, Jeffrey Feltman testified to “deep concern” of his country after the military takeover announcements.

The arrests of civilian leaders in Sudan are “unacceptable”, also alerted Volker Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan. And the diplomat, “very worried about the news about a coup d’etat”, to add: “I call on the armed forces to immediately release the detainees.”

The Arab League also said “concerned” by the “developments” in Sudan. The organization’s secretary general, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called “all the parts to be respected” the transitional power-sharing agreement established in 2019 after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir.

“Reports of yet another coup attempt in Sudan are staggering”said Heiko Maas, head of German diplomacy, calling for “dialogue” between political leaders.