what we know about the current coup

A protester in the streets of Khartoum, October 25, 2025. MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH / REUTERS

Monday, October 25, after weeks of tensions between soldiers and civilians who share power in Sudan since the dismissal of the autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, General Abdel Fattah Al-Bourhane who was at the head of the Sovereignty Council , the Sudanese transitional authority, announced that the army had arrested almost all civilian leaders.

The transition started after thirty years of dictatorship seems more compromised than ever in this East African country, facing a serious economic crisis – the country is classified by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) 170e out of 189 for its human development index. Southern secession has plagued the Sudanese economy and the country has also suffered from twenty years of US embargo due to human rights violations and links to “terrorism”, until 2017, and its inscription on the American blacklist of countries supporting “terrorism”, until December 2020, hampering foreign investors.

Arrests of ministers, dissolution of institutions

Several hours after the arrest of nearly all of the civilian leaders, General Al-Bourhane appeared on state television, declaring a state of emergency throughout the country and promising the formation of a new government to “correct the course of the transition”. AP

Since this Monday morning, the ” Rebellion “ denounced internationally took place in several stages. General Abdel Fattah Al-Bourhane dissolved the transitional authorities, almost all of the civilian members of which are already in the hands of the army. “Most ministers and civilian members of the Sovereignty Council have been arrested (…) by military forces “ before dawn, announced in the morning, the Sudanese Ministry of Information, one of the few government structures clearly remained under the control of the transitional government.

Abdallah Hamdok, the prime minister, many of his ministers and all civilian members of the Sovereignty Council – the highest authority in the transition – were arrested by the military. Mr. Hamdok was taken with his wife to an unknown location after refusing to support the ” Rebellion “ In progress. His services ensured in a text published in the middle of the day “Place full responsibility for the life of Abdallah Hamdok on the army” and called for “Manifest” against the ” Rebellion “ for “Protect the revolution” of 2019 that overthrew Al-Bashir.

Several hours after these arrests, General Al-Bourhane appeared on state television, promising the formation of a new government to “Correct the course of the transition”. The government is dissolved, as is the Sovereignty Council, he said, prefects and ministers are sacked, and a state of emergency is declared across the country, he added. He promised elections for July 2023. For supporters of civilian power, he is the one who wants to make Sudan the home of the army again, and for those who want a “Military government”, he is the providential man.

After playing a key but very discreet role as commander of the army before Omar Al-Bashir appointed him inspector general of the army, General Al-Bourhane came out of the shadows on April 12, 2019 by taking command of the Transitional Military Council, following the fall of the dictator.

The reasons for the coup

Since the fall of Al-Bashir in 2019, power has been shared between the civilian government headed by Mr. Hamdok and the Sovereignty Council responsible for leading the transition, but the coup comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions between civilians and the military. .

The leadership of the Sovereignty Council was to be transferred to a civilian figure in the coming months and the military had so far affirmed their willingness to respect the transition process. However, the exact date of this transfer of power was not yet known precisely. In addition, the transitional authorities were struggling to agree on whether or not Bashir should be handed over to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On October 16, army supporters pitched their tents in front of the presidential palace where the transitional authorities are based. In response, on October 21, supporters of civil power took to the streets of the country by tens of thousands to ” to save “ their “Revolution”. Two days ago, the pro civilian camp warned against a “Rampant coup”, during a press conference that a small crowd had sought to prevent.





Demonstrations and calls for civil disobedience

Even before General Al-Bourhane spoke, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets to shout at the army ASHRAF IDRIS / AP

Even before General Al-Bourhane spoke, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets to scold the army. “Two demonstrators” supporters of civil power were killed and “More than 80 other wounded” by army fire in Khartoum, announced a union of pro-democracy doctors.

The army, supported by paramilitaries from the Rapid Support Forces, deployed in the streets of Khartoum to restrict movement there. Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV channel reported the closure of Khartoum airport and the suspension of international flights.

It’s a ” military coup “, quickly affirmed the Association of Sudanese Professionals, one of the spearheads of the revolt of 2019. Along with the Union of Doctors and Banks, the Association of Professionals also called for civil disobedience in Khartoum plunged into the chaos, without internet and with crowded streets wondering what new twist to expect in a country already shaken by a failed coup a month ago.

International convictions

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned “The current military coup” in Sudan and demanded the release “Immediate” Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. “We must ensure full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the political transition obtained with a hard fight”, he said on Twitter.

The UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, said he feared further violence would occur overnight Monday to Tuesday. “We continue to have barricades on fire and can hear gunshots”, the Khartoum-based envoy said at a video press conference. “I demand the release of those who were illegally arrested today”, he added. The UN official said he expected an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday. This Council “Can always be of great help, if united”, he argued.

The Arab League urged dialogue, expressing its “Deep concern” and calling “All the parts to be respected” the transitional power-sharing agreement established in 2019 after the overthrow of Omar Al-Bashir, in a statement citing his secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit. The President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki calls for “The immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and soldiers”, according to a statement from the Pan-African organization.

The United States said “Deeply worried”, warning that “Any change in the transitional government endangered American aid”. Ned Price, spokesman for US diplomacy called for the release of “All political actors”, as well as ensuring their safety, and announced the suspension of significant financial assistance of $ 700 million to the Sudanese transition.

The European Commission for its part called for the ” quick release “ civilian leaders of the Government of Sudan and “That the means of communication are not hampered to allow reaching those who need it”. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called on the international community “To put the Sudanese transition back on track”.

France condemned “With the greatest firmness” the attempted coup. “I express our support for the Sudanese transitional government and call for the immediate release and respect for the integrity of the prime minister and civilian leaders”, To tweeted President Emmanuel Macron.

Judging “Landing” information coming from Khartoum, Germany has “Clearly condemned” the coup attempt which “Must cease immediately” to allow the continuation of a “Peaceful political transition to democracy”, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, calling for “Dialogue” between political leaders.

Rejecting, too, “Any attempt at unconstitutional change of government”, South Africa, through its foreign ministry, called for “Immediate and unconditional release” politicians arrested by the security forces.

For Russia, on the other hand, this putsch is “The logical result of a failed policy which has been carried out over the past two years”. “The transitional authorities and their foreign sponsors in practice mocked the despair and the pitiful situation of the majority of the population”the Russian Foreign Ministry added in a statement. “Extensive foreign interference in the internal affairs of the Republic has resulted in the loss of confidence of the citizens of Sudan in the transitional authorities (…), causing general instability in the country ”, he wrote again.

