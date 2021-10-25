When the car is bad, the manufacturers are better

It is no longer a cold shower, but an icy tsunami. On October 15, the ACEA (Association of Automobile Manufacturers) announced a figure in the form of a cataclysm. In the Union as a whole, car sales fell 23% in September compared to the same period last year.

This does not simply represent a sporadic regression, but a return to sales volumes of 1995. What, a priori, panic the 700,000 employees in the sector in France and their bosses. Except that the exact opposite is happening, and that this announcement is far from having had a shock effect on the auto industry of the old continent.

All brands show profits

As for the leader, the Volkswagen group, we are far from panicking. Because we have enough to cushion the squall. The German giant has announced its results for the first half, and they are doing rather very well since they are close to 11 billion euros.

On the French side, we expected the disaster over the same period, since Stellantis has not finished straightening the former brands of the FCA group (Jeep, Chrysler, Alfa, Fiat, Lancia). Its results should therefore be weighed down by a double penalty of falling sales and investment in these new acquisitions. But not at all. The new group has generated 6 billion in profits since the start of the year.

Even the convalescent Renault, which suffered painful losses and which finds itself in full restructuring of its range, posted a positive result of 654 million.







We must face the facts: when sales collapse, manufacturers pick up the hair of the animal. But how to explain this total paradox?

To find out, just go to a dealership and try to buy a new or very recent used car. Until the semiconductor shortage, the lengthy delivery times that come with it and the desertion of customers from showrooms that ensued, a nagging legend had run out. Whoever bought a car at list price was a complete nerd. It’s over.

Today, obtaining a personal discount, that is to say not appearing in the manufacturer’s shelves and delivered very regularly by Florent Ferrière, is almost impossible. Cars are rare and out of the question to sell them off. Likewise, fictitious sales, phantom registrations intended to artificially inflate the scores, no longer need to be.





Even sales to rental companies, at almost cost price, have disappeared. It is enough to try to rent a car in an agency to realize the scarcity of models and the inflation of prices.

General practitioners show the luxury margins

Logical result of this new commercial organization: the margins of the different brands have exploded. It was 5 to 7% among general manufacturers until 2020, but it has now reached 10%. A rate which, until now, was only reached by luxury brands. It is hard to imagine that Citroën and Porsche can have the same margin? Yet this is what is happening.







But there is another reason for the good financial health of companies in the sector. And it’s a lot more insidious, and a lot less social. The momentary closures of factories linked to the shortage of semiconductors save manufacturers money since the salaries of employees forced to stay at home are covered by the State in the form of technical unemployment.

Obviously, this good health of the brands is only temporary. Semiconductors will be available again someday, even if the most pessimistic do not expect a return to normal until 2023. What will happen then? Will factories run again like the good old days? Nothing is certain.

Carlos Tavares, the boss of Stellantis, thinks it very strongly and Luca De Meo, of Renault says it out loud: it is not necessary to privilege the volumes, but the margins. As for factories, when they convert to electric, they will no longer need as many staff.

A social and societal disaster

The current situation could therefore well be a form of dress rehearsal of what the automotive industry could experience tomorrow: cheeky margins matched with minimalist sales. Still, this paradigm shift will have consequences.

In addition to the social disaster it could cause, it is likely to profoundly change society. If the car becomes a luxury product, untouchable below 25,000 euros, it is the mobility of each person that is at stake. Especially that of the poorest who, apart from the big cities, have a vital need of the automobile.