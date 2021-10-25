who are your favorite adventurers? Discover the results of our survey!

While reunification has just taken place in Koh-Lanta, The Legend, our survey TV-Leisure reveals which adventurers are your favorite this season.
Be a strategist, without attracting the wrath of other adventurers; perform well on the tests, without appearing to be too dangerous a candidate … and therefore to be eliminated; create alliances, but make sure they are strong and lasting; to be the good friend, like Laurent Maistret; be discreet but formidable, like Ugo … Win Koh Lanta is not an exact science. All the more so when the tribe of The legend is similar to a “basket of crabs“in Ugo’s words, just back from his banished island.
Adventurers willing to do anything to win?
Last season, Denis Brogniart was trying to give us the miracle formula to end up on the poles: “To win, you have to be able to develop a complicated cocktail: a measure of survival, a measure of strategy, another of sporting ability, to be good at balance … All sprinkled with a zest of ability to manage people in a group. With all that, we are not far from going to the end.“But faced with this difficult balance, it seems complicated (if not impossible) to be able to please everyone. Especially not the public, which does not let anything pass on social networks. We also know their impact on the filming of this All-Stars season. As a result, the attitude of some candidates is strongly criticized on Twitter or Instagram, with each broadcast of Koh Lanta on TF1. With the unacceptable excesses that we know, including death threats that push some candidates to file a complaint.
Find out who are your favorite adventurers
While the reunification just took place last Tuesday in The legend, TV-Leisure has therefore given you the floor on our social networks since last Thursday to find out who were your favorite adventurers this season. In the Top 3, we thus find Loïc, Teheiura then Laurent Maistret. At the bottom of the ranking are Jade, Christelle and finally Alix, much criticized in recent weeks. As for the favorite of this All-Stars, Claude Dartois, he finished in 4th place in our poll.