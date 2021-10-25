Why is Princess Mako’s wedding controversial?

The wedding of Princess Mako of Japan and Kei Komuro will take place this Tuesday, October 26. A union that made the empire tremble, especially because of the fiancé’s family.

It took three long years for Princess Mako, daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, to finally be able to unite with Kei Komuro. The young couple, engaged since September 2017, had to face strong reluctance from the imperial family of Japan.

In this union, it is the family of the future groom that is involved. Kei Komuro’s mother is indeed accused of not having reimbursed a substantial sum of money to her ex-companion. She owes him more than 4 million yen, or about 30,000 euros. A sum which would have been used to finance the studies of Kei Komuro. If the main interested party denies these accusations, it is a question of honor, very important. The Imperial Family cannot be associated with someone whose family has seen their honor marred by such a financial scandal.

Princess Mako will lose her imperial titles

Princess Mako will lose her imperial titles

This controversy therefore caused the marriage to be postponed, officially due to the Imperial House's lack of time to organize the traditional imperial ceremonies. However, Princess Mako has remained firm in her choices and has agreed to forgo the traditional rites usually surrounding an imperial wedding, even if the latter takes place with a commoner.





On October 18, 2021, the two fiancés officially saw each other after more than three years of separation. Kei Komuro therefore found his fiancée in the presence of his future in-laws and live on television. Princess Mako and her fiancé also had to officially inform Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of their willingness to engage during an interview on October 22, 2021. A second interview with the imperial couple is scheduled for Monday , on the eve of the union.

The commoner origin of Kei Komuro is not, however, a source of controversy, since it is not the first time that this has happened. Princess Mako will lose her title of princess and officially leave the imperial family after her marriage. After their union, the couple will speak at a press conference. The former princess and her husband are expected to move to the United States, where Kei Komuro will practice as a lawyer. A departure that takes on the allure of Megxit.