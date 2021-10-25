why it is (still) complicated for European Model Y

While Elon Musk hoped to start production of European Model Ys in November, a new online consultation submitted to citizens is expected to postpone the launch of operations at Gigafactory Berlin.

If the construction and launch of the Gigafactory Shanghai had gone like clockwork, a little ahead of the original schedule to top it off, that of the Gigafactory Berlin is giving Tesla much more trouble. Not that the American manufacturer is behind on its plans: it is a question of administrative slowness here.

As a reminder, the German factory is now fully ready to produce European Model Ys. But one last point must be settled to launch operations: the approval of the authorities, materialized by a final building permit still pending approval. This has the gift of annoying Elon Musk, who criticizes the administrative red tape of the country.

Not before November 22

The person concerned is not yet at the end of his surprises, since a new online consultation submitted to local citizens has been launched by the regional Ministry of the Environment. This consultation gives them the opportunity “to express their objection against the construction of the Tesla factory“, Can we read in the columns of Reuters.





The said consultation will take place from November 2 to 22. And it is only after this that Tesla will be able to receive the famous sesame to kick off operations. In other words, the Gigafactory Berlin will probably remain silent for the entire month of November. We will have to wait until December to hope to see it go to coal.

Why ?

But then why the regional Ministry of the Environment has set up such a process? Because environmental associations believe that the first consultation – which at the time did not lead to anything – had not been the subject of a sufficiently good communication: the citizens would not have been warned early enough that the consultation was digital.

It would be a question here of “legal securityReuters continues. In the absence of a previous case, and in case of a trial, it would then be difficult to assess the legal value of the case before the administrative courts of Brandenburg. Hence the organization of a new consultation, which this time has the merit of getting people talking about it as it should.