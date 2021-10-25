Why might ordering a book from Amazon cost you more in the next few months?

A law to lead to an order by the end of the year aims to standardize the cost of postage, to help independent booksellers face competition from giants like Amazon.



Forty years after the introduction of the single book price, the Senate and the Assembly recently adopted a bill “aimed at improving the book economy and strengthening equity between its players”, the flagship measure of which is to introduce a floor price for deliveries.

Supported by Senator Les Républicains (LR) Laure Darcos with the support of the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot, the text voted on October 6 should lead to a decree, expected “by the end of the year” by the profession , leading to charge a few euros for sending a book – where Amazon, followed by other groups like Fnac, limits it to one euro cent.

The impetus had been given before the summer by Emmanuel Macron himself. “There must be a single price for all books, the book that we will buy at the bookstore like the book we receive at home,” the president said in May during a trip to Nevers (Nièvre).

Fierce competition

While more than 20% of the 435 million books purchased in France in 2019 were purchased via the internet, “there is fierce competition on delivery rates, a variable not regulated until then”, underlines the Ministry of Culture in a message sent to Reuters.

“This competition generates an increasingly strong concentration of sales in the hands of a single operator who applies almost systematic free delivery of all shipments of books.”

A floor price “allows for total equity. All e-commerce players will have to respect the same shipping costs as any small bookseller “, explains Laure Darcos, who does not hide having received “a lot of pressure” from Amazon to renounce its legal text.

Amazon denounces the penalization of rural areas

In a column signed Frédéric Duval, CEO of Amazon France, the Seattle giant argues: “Thanks to online commerce, the French have equal access to reading, whether they live in Paris or in the provinces”, he writes. “At a time when inflation is making a remarkable comeback and the public authorities are calling for everything to be done to curb it, do we need a law that increases the cost of books and penalizes the inhabitants of small towns and cities? rural areas ?”





Laure Darcos disagrees. “It is not at all in rural areas that readers buy the most on Amazon but in large metropolises for ease, speed, and basically they could very well get out of their homes and walk 500 meters to order their books in bookstore, if it’s not an emergency, ”she said. “If that puts people back in the booksellers, I will have won my fight even more.”

The senator also rejects the idea of ​​a measure that would handicap young people with limited purchasing power. “I have never seen a young person learn to love reading by looking for books on Amazon”, she says.

“Lose money or lose the customer”

Equity is an argument taken up by Guillaume Husson, general delegate of the Syndicat de la librairie française, who recalls that Amazon practices virtually free shipping for books, but not for other products.

“With the shipment at a euro cent against around seven euros by post, the bookseller had until now the choice between settling on Amazon or losing its margin. Either he lost money or he lost the customer“, he sums up.

According to professionals, sending books represents on average between 3% and 5% of the turnover of the 3,300 bookstores in France, more for department stores such as Le Furet du Nord in Lille and Mollat ​​in Bordeaux.

A revival for independent bookstores with the Covid

The independents hope that the law will encourage the renewed interest in neighborhood bookstores observed during the confinements linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. According to the observatory of the Syndicat des libraires, the turnover of independent bookstores jumped by 16% between January and September 2021 compared to 2019.

“Do not forget that [le propriétaire d’Amazon, NDLR] Jeff Bezos started by selling books on the internet, destroying virtually all bookstores in the United States, “says Sophie Fornairon, owner of La Librairie du Canal, a thriving shop in eastern Paris.

“We are in a tourist district and we see Americans come in and say to us ‘We did not even know that there could still be an independent bookstore, what is it beautiful!’, She says. “We see what it can mean for them to see books in person. We still exist. “