why some French people could touch 100 euros several times

The exceptional bonus of 100 euros paid by the State to French people receiving less than 2,000 euros net per month could be received several times by the same person. But beware of tax controls

Faced with soaring fuel prices, the state offered Thursday, October 21, compensation of 100 euros to French people receiving a salary of less than 2,000 euros net per month. In total, 38 million people are affected.

But, according to BFMTV, for a handful of special cases, this exceptional bonus may be received several times by the same person.





Beware of the tax authorities

In the first case, people holding several jobs and therefore working for several employers who each pay them less than 2,000 euros net. Then, the self-employed who are also employees. They will indeed be able to receive financial assistance of 100 euros from Urssaf and 100 euros from their employer. Finally, the system is the same for retired people who are still working.

The government, having wanted to be quick and efficient at first, looked into this issue on Saturday, after the announcements. According to the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, employees with several employers will have to choose the one who will have to pay them the compensation.

Be careful, however, of those tempted to declare several employers. A tax control could catch up with them, warns Bercy.