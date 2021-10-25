Why the epidemic is picking up so strongly in the United Kingdom

The UK is currently facing a surge in Covid-19 cases. In this context, the Delta sub-variant is particularly monitored.

Named “AY4.2”, it represented 6% of total cases in the UK last week, the UK Health Security Agency said in its weekly bulletin, which classified it as “variant under investigation”.

It is therefore not the first priority for the government for the moment. The latter tries above all to convince the over 50s to receive a third dose, while the recall campaign remains sluggish, as reported by the BBC.

One of the main factors in the current wave in the United Kingdom is the contamination of this category of the population, in particular the patients vaccinated early and who experience a decline in immunity.

Another reason given: the absence of restrictions. Last July, the government decided to lift most of the protective measures, in particular the wearing of masks indoors. For the British Medical Association, the government is showing “willful negligence”. Deeming the current situation “unsustainable”, she calls for immediate measures. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will stick “to his plan”.

A respite during the school holidays?





Finally, the health authorities point to the poor vaccination of adolescents. According to the latest weekly study by the National Bureau of Statistics, infection rates are the highest among children in England, with nearly 8% of secondary school students (11-16 years) infected in mid-October, and 3 , 8% for 2-11 year olds against 1.79% for the whole population. This gives hope for an appeasement during the school holidays which begin this week.

After recording more than 50,000 cases last Thursday for the first time in three months, the United Kingdom on Friday recorded 49,298 cases and 180 deaths, bringing the total toll of the pandemic to 139,326 dead in the country.