Why the price of beer is likely to increase in the coming weeks

Invited on BFM Lille, the director of the brewery “3 Monts” explained that the increase in the cost of raw materials would probably lead to an increase of 15 to 30 cents per bottle.

Notice to consumers, the price of beer is also likely to increase soon. While in recent times many products have suffered inflation, beer should not be spared.

“Between 15 and 30 centimes” per bottle of beer

Invited to BFM Lille, Pierre Marchica, general manager of the brewery “3 Monts”, based in Saint-Sylvestre-Cappel in Flanders, estimates the increase between 5% and 10%, ie an increase of 15 to 30 centimes per bottle of beer.

“It is a significant increase but also acceptable in terms of value”, specifies Pierre Marchica at BFM Lille.

This increase is caused by higher production costs for brewers. The prices of packaging, agricultural raw materials, energy prices and transportation costs heavily affect the cost of manufacturing.

Packaging, the main cause of the increase

“It puts enough pressure on our cost price (..) These are increases on which we have reduced our margins but we will not be able to continue. We cannot level the price down all the time, otherwise it has an impact on our investment capacity, on our quality, on employment also potentially ”, explains Pierre Marchica.

Currently, packaging accounts for 45% to 50% of the price of brewery products, while agricultural raw materials account for 25% to 28%. The same goes for the Parisis brewery, located in Essonne. The share of packaging materials is “huge” in the final price, believes the founder.





“The label is made with paper, a course that explodes. The bottle is made with glass, a heavy industry, the prices also explode. And we have the metal of the capsule, the courses also continue to increase “, explains Jonathan Abergel of the Parisis brewery at the microphone of BFMTV.

“We will not be able to take everything”

The director of the northern brewery “3 Monts” recalls that it is not the brewers who choose the price of beer for consumers but rather the distributors. He therefore asks for the support of these distribution centers to limit the impact of the increases.

“We will not be able to endure everything,” warns the owner of the century-old brewery.

Jean-François Drouin, president of the national union of independent brewers, also calls in Le Figaro wholesalers and distributors to take on their margins to limit increases.

According to Pierre Marchica, the main solution to help relieve the breweries remains the slight increase in product prices. “They have hardly increased in recent years,” he recalls.

In order to limit production costs for the brewery, the director of “3 Monts” also advocates the development of other solutions, in particular the deposit principle. Customers bring consumed bottles back to the supermarket for reuse. A technique already widespread in Belgium.