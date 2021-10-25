“Why you won’t escape the Grand Reset, but how you can prepare for it!” »Charles SANNAT’s editorial

My dear sassy, ​​dear sassy,

We talk a lot about the Grand Reset, while fantasizing about it a lot. The Grand Reset is undoubtedly the other name to designate the fundamental process of reorganization of the world and of our economic model in particular imposed by the need for ecological transition.

We have entered a world where we have to manage scarcity, pollution and the transformation of our economic model from mass production and consumption to something else.

This other thing is ill-defined, the world is groping.

If we listen to Greta, the future is bound to be dark, sad, depressing.

In the short term we must choose what we can and want to grow such as knowledge, knowledge, reasoned agriculture, permaculture, or even sciences, techniques, while we will decrease consumption that has not really of meaning or interest, a consumption which beyond a certain stage no longer brings happiness because the superfluous comfort has only a marginal utility.

But in the long run we must not have the unfortunate decrease! Quite the contrary.

We must keep and cultivate our ambitions for a future that we want better, humanist, benevolent but also turned towards adventure, creativity, inventiveness.

Leave a planet in good condition for our children okay, but let us not forget either to leave children in good condition for our planet, so that they invent, think and heal, so that they create a world of opportunities and success.

Not a stunted society of environmental defenders where man is seen only as the problem that should be eliminated.

The Great Reset will take place, but we have to discuss the terms fiercely.

On the one hand, depressed people who think that man is THE problem who are suffering from eco-anxiety, who no longer move, nihilists, all is lost, it’s the end, we are all going to die.

On the other, those who think that humanity is better than that, that we are sometimes the problem but also often the solution.

There is never inevitability and anything that can be imagined can be undertaken and no doubt achieved.

The Grand Reset will take place because we have no choice.

One day we will perhaps go to exploit the moon, we will undoubtedly catch the asteroids which do not pass too far, and then, because it is in us, because man always wants to go further, we will try to ‘go to mars before going further if we haven’t been extinguished before. On all these subjects, teams are working all over the world. One day we will have B planets.

We will undoubtedly have to hold out for a long time before we go beyond the limits of our planet.

It is to this extent that we must therefore take care of our common home and redefine our economic and productive models.

They sell it to us and they want to impose on us a dramatic vision of this decline. With Pierre Rabhi it is happy sobriety. For still others, voluntary simplicity.

No matter.

We do not have to lock ourselves in and let ourselves be locked away by a deadly ecology, against man, depressing, stunted and sad.





We can and must continue to dream of an ever-exciting world without denying the challenges we face and which we could ultimately meet with relative ease.

Reduce our consumption, make products very durable, buy much less, travel more rarely as we did before mass air transport (in the 1980s for example).

In short, we can act, but nothing forces us to do it with anti-depressants in hand.

Beyond these considerations, from an economic point of view, this ecological transition involving new economic models will wreak havoc on our daily lives and change our way of life. There can also be no assurance that our friendly elites and other leaders will be able to steer this transition. They may well miss everything as they often are used to.

It is for this reason that it is better to understand in my opinion, that this Grand Reset will be imposed on all of us whether we want it or not we will probably not be able to do much, but we can and we must discuss the terms, and we can prepare for it as well.

It is already too late, but all is not lost.

Prepare yourselves !

Charles SANNAT