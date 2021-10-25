Will people who receive the disabled adult allowance be entitled to the check for 100 euros?

Hello Mimi,

Jean Castex announced on October 21, 2021 the payment of compensation “100 euros for French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net” in order to cope with rising energy prices. 38 million French people will be able to benefit from it. For households, the bonus will be granted on an individual basis, regardless of the spouse’s salary. For example, if both members of a couple are eligible, they will each receive the bonus. And it doesn’t matter whether they have a vehicle or not.





You asked us if people who receive the disabled adult allowance will also be entitled to this check for 100 euros. The answer is yes, they are eligible, just like employees, civil servants, the self-employed (farmers, artisans, traders …) who earned less than 30,000 euros in the year 2020, retirees having a pension of less than 1,943 euros per month, job seekers in active search, beneficiaries of RSA, apprentices and scholarship or tax independent students.

As a reminder, you do not have to do anything. If you are an employee and eligible for this tax-exempt bonus, it will be paid in one go and automatically by your employer, from the end of December. If you belong to another category (retired, self-employed, apprentice, AAH …), the aid will be paid between January and February, without you having to take any steps.

Good day.