“You can chatter …”, “not very respectful”: Clash against Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier

Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier were treated to an intense exchange between their guests Marlène Schiappa and François Ruffin. The latter was on the set during the show We are live October 23, 2021 on France 2 to defend the documentary film Stand up women! while the second defended her novel His way of being mine (Stock editions). But it is certainly more in their costume of rebellious deputy and Minister for Citizenship that the two personalities clashed between clashes and tensions.





François Ruffin is used to angry outbursts in the hemicycle, the politician who is part of La France insoumise, multiplies the invectives to defend his parliamentary work. The Assembly, Marlène Schiappa knows well and remembers not having been afraid to express her opinion in front of the elected representatives of the Republic, in particular when she has to justify a delay because of sick children. It was in this state of mind that he faced the government member LREM, pushing her to her limits even though she held her line. Difficult for them to keep the floor to defend their ideas, facing the two animators who tried to support the words of their guests: the politician and director accuses him of “chatter” the novelist and minister who will point out to him that he is not “super respectful“.

It is the increase of 28 euros for social workers that infuriates François Ruffin. Marlène Schiappa was sorry for the totally caricatured vision he made of the work of the government while she took care to recognize that of the deputy. Everyone remained in their positions during the debate, regretting in turn the “deflection of debate“.