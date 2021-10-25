More

    Zidane poised with an old acquaintance to replace Solskjaer at MU?

    Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injury history

    After Manchester United’s heavy defeat against Liverpool (0-5) yesterday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s days at the head of the Red Devils would be numbered. According to Nicolo Schira, the Zinédine Zidane trail is mentioned. But another transfer specialist in Italy, Fabrizio Romano, understands that Antonio Conte is also well placed.

    Tale also quoted

    “MU will decide in the next few days or even the next few hours for Solskjaer, who has always been protected so far. And the rumors that Conte is not interested in the job are false. But no discussions to date. “Conte has been free since leaving Inter Milan this summer. He had played with Zidane at Juventus Turin.

    to summarize

    Two names return to take over from Ole Gunnar Solksjaer on the Manchester United bench: Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte. The Italian technician has been free since leaving Inter Milan this summer. He had played with Zidane at Juventus Turin.

    Laurent HESS


    Amanda

