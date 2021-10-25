Zidane poised with an old acquaintance to replace Solskjaer at MU?

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injury history

After Manchester United’s heavy defeat against Liverpool (0-5) yesterday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s days at the head of the Red Devils would be numbered. According to Nicolo Schira, the Zinédine Zidane trail is mentioned. But another transfer specialist in Italy, Fabrizio Romano, understands that Antonio Conte is also well placed.

Tale also quoted

“MU will decide in the next few days or even the next few hours for Solskjaer, who has always been protected so far. And the rumors that Conte is not interested in the job are false. But no discussions to date. “Conte has been free since leaving Inter Milan this summer. He had played with Zidane at Juventus Turin.

No meeting in the night for Man Utd board. They’ll decide final position in the next hours / days – Solskjær has always been protected so far 🔴 #MUFC Rumors about Antonio Conte ‘not considering’ Man Utd job were NOT true. But no official talks yet. More: https://t.co/GWuyDk729j pic.twitter.com/mtGhQGrAnM

– Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2021