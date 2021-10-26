🔴 LIVE – Coronavirus: China confines a city of four million inhabitants

The number of contaminations is on the rise again, causing concern. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

12:45 p.m.

France has ordered 50,000 doses of the anti-Covid 19 pill from the American laboratory Merck, announced Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, while European health authorities are examining this treatment which could be crucial in the fight against the epidemic.

“50,000 doses of this drug will be delivered to France from the last days of November or the first days of December, that is to say as soon as the treatments leave the production lines”, declared Mr. Véran at the time. a hearing in the Senate. Merck, called MSD outside of North America to distinguish it from a German namesake, reported very encouraging results for this antiviral in early October.





09:11

The Chinese authorities have imposed confinement in Lanzhou (northwest), which has four million inhabitants, due to a rebound in Covid-19 cases, a hundred days before the Beijing Winter Olympics. All living quarters in this city will be subject to “closed management” with strict movement control, the municipality announced, while China on Tuesday recorded 29 cases of local Covid infections.

6:42 a.m.

Hong Kong will further tighten its entry restrictions, already among the strictest in the world, to align with China in the fight against Covid-19, the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced on Tuesday.

6:00 am

American experts are due to examine Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds on Tuesday and, save surprise, pave the way for the very imminent vaccination of some 28 million children in the United States.